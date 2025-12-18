Nick Reiner accused of murdering his parents as siblings break their silence

Highlights:

The Nick Reiner murder case has entered its first formal stage in court. Two days after Hollywood figures Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home, their surviving children issued a short statement asking for privacy and space.

Jake and Romy Reiner spoke of “unimaginable pain” and a “devastating loss” following the deaths of the director behind A Few Good Men and his photographer wife. They did not address the allegations against their brother Nick, now facing two counts of first-degree murder. They simply asked for “compassion” and said their parents were not only family but “best friends”.

Nick Reiner was arrested on Sunday night. Detectives allege he stabbed his parents inside their Brentwood home before leaving the property. Surveillance footage later appeared to show him at a petrol station several miles away. Officers took him into custody about 14 miles from the house.

Why the Nick Reiner murder case now moves to January

Nick Reiner appeared briefly in a Los Angeles courtroom in a suicide-prevention vest, hands shackled, eyes down. He spoke only once, answering “yes, your honour” when asked about his rights and he did not enter a plea.

Lawyers on both sides agreed to postpone his arraignment until 7 January. His counsel, Alan Jackson, said outside court that the case involved “complex and serious” issues. The postponement leaves room for medical and psychiatric assessment to determine whether the 32-year-old is fit to stand trial.

Court officials said no decision has been made on whether prosecutors may seek the death penalty. If he pleads not guilty and is convicted, sentencing options could range from life without parole to capital punishment.

What Jake and Romy Reiner want remembered

The siblings asked reporters, friends and the wider public not to turn the killing into a spectacle. They thanked people for messages of support and asked that their parents be remembered for “the love they gave”.

Romy and Jake are now the public voice of the family. Romy was the one who discovered the bodies after the couple did not answer their security buzzer. Emergency crews arrived within minutes, but both victims were already dead. The county medical examiner later confirmed death by multiple sharp-force injuries.

Tributes came quickly. Comedians Billy Crystal, Martin Short and Larry David described Rob Reiner as a “master storyteller” and a “brave citizen” who cared about civil rights. Michelle Obama said she and her husband had been due to have dinner with the couple on the night they died.

What happens next in the Nick Reiner murder case?

Nick is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility. Prosecutors will continue reviewing evidence, including timelines and forensic reports. Detectives have not said publicly when the killings took place, only that both victims were found on Sunday afternoon. The January hearing will determine whether Nick enters a plea and whether the case proceeds to trial.