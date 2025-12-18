Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Nick Reiner accused of murdering his parents as siblings break their silence

Rob Reiner deaths move to a January Los Angeles court date as first-degree murder and stabbing charges are reviewed.

Nick Reiner murder case

Nick Reiner charged with killing his parents in Brentwood double stabbing

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 18, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Jake and Romy Reiner say they are living through “unimaginable pain”
  • Their brother Nick Reiner, 32, is charged in the stabbing deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner
  • He appeared in court in Los Angeles but did not enter a plea
  • A medical evaluation is expected before his January arraignment

The Nick Reiner murder case has entered its first formal stage in court. Two days after Hollywood figures Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home, their surviving children issued a short statement asking for privacy and space.

Jake and Romy Reiner spoke of “unimaginable pain” and a “devastating loss” following the deaths of the director behind A Few Good Men and his photographer wife. They did not address the allegations against their brother Nick, now facing two counts of first-degree murder. They simply asked for “compassion” and said their parents were not only family but “best friends”.

Nick Reiner was arrested on Sunday night. Detectives allege he stabbed his parents inside their Brentwood home before leaving the property. Surveillance footage later appeared to show him at a petrol station several miles away. Officers took him into custody about 14 miles from the house.

Nick Reiner murder case Nick Reiner charged with killing his parents in Brentwood double stabbing Getty Images


Why the Nick Reiner murder case now moves to January

Nick Reiner appeared briefly in a Los Angeles courtroom in a suicide-prevention vest, hands shackled, eyes down. He spoke only once, answering “yes, your honour” when asked about his rights and he did not enter a plea.

Lawyers on both sides agreed to postpone his arraignment until 7 January. His counsel, Alan Jackson, said outside court that the case involved “complex and serious” issues. The postponement leaves room for medical and psychiatric assessment to determine whether the 32-year-old is fit to stand trial.

Court officials said no decision has been made on whether prosecutors may seek the death penalty. If he pleads not guilty and is convicted, sentencing options could range from life without parole to capital punishment.

Nick Reiner murder case Alan Jackson, attorney of Nick Reiner, appears in court to defend Reiner on murder chargesGetty Images


What Jake and Romy Reiner want remembered

The siblings asked reporters, friends and the wider public not to turn the killing into a spectacle. They thanked people for messages of support and asked that their parents be remembered for “the love they gave”.

Romy and Jake are now the public voice of the family. Romy was the one who discovered the bodies after the couple did not answer their security buzzer. Emergency crews arrived within minutes, but both victims were already dead. The county medical examiner later confirmed death by multiple sharp-force injuries.

Tributes came quickly. Comedians Billy Crystal, Martin Short and Larry David described Rob Reiner as a “master storyteller” and a “brave citizen” who cared about civil rights. Michelle Obama said she and her husband had been due to have dinner with the couple on the night they died.

Nick Reiner murder case Nick Reiner murder case shocks Hollywood as siblings confront parents’ stabbing deaths Getty Images


What happens next in the Nick Reiner murder case?

Nick is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility. Prosecutors will continue reviewing evidence, including timelines and forensic reports. Detectives have not said publicly when the killings took place, only that both victims were found on Sunday afternoon. The January hearing will determine whether Nick enters a plea and whether the case proceeds to trial.

court appearancemurder casenick reinerstabbing deathsrob reiner

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Lewis Cope Strictly tour

Lewis Cope confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing UK tour weeks after elimination

Instagram/strictlycomedancinglive

Lewis Cope to return for Strictly Come Dancing UK tour in January 2026

Highlights:

  • Lewis Cope returns to the Strictly Come Dancing live UK tour after his quarter-final exit.
  • The final four tour stars include George Clarke, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, and Layton Williams.
  • The tour runs for 30 shows across the UK from 23 January to 15 February 2026.
  • Janette Manrara will host; judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood will appear.
  • Each performance features a British Sign Language interpreter on large side screens.

Soap star Lewis Cope is set to rejoin the Strictly Come Dancing stage for the 2026 live UK tour, following his recent quarter-final exit from the BBC One show. The 30-year-old former Emmerdale actor will perform alongside social media star George Clarke and football legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, bringing together some of the series’ most popular personalities for a 30-date tour.

Lewis Cope Strictly tour Lewis Cope confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing UK tour weeks after elimination Instagram/strictlycomedancinglive

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us