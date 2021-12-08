Website Logo
  Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Entertainment

“Nice to see leading ladies of film industry breaking sexist norms:” Kangana Ranaut on Katrina-Vicky wedding

Kangana Ranaut (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding on December 9, celebrated actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said it is good that the leading ladies of Bollywood are breaking sexist norms of society.

Kaif, whose filmography boasts of several blockbusters such as Namastey London (2007), Singh Is Kingg (2008), Raajneeti (2010), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), and Bharat (2019), is tying the knot with Kaushal after dating for more than a year.

On Tuesday, Kaif, 38, and 33-year-old Kaushal’s pre-wedding festivities started at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Several prominent film personalities have already reached the wedding venue.

Though she did not directly name Kaif or Kaushal, Ranaut said the wedding redefines gender stereotypes.  “Growing up we heard so many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women… For women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man, after a certain age, marriage was impossible for women (sic)… Nice to see rich, successful women, leading ladies of the Indian Film Industry breaking the sexist norms… Kudos to men and women both for redefining gender stereotypes,” Ranaut wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Both Kaif and Kaushal left for Jaipur from Mumbai on Monday evening with their families and from there, headed to Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, in a convoy of more than 15 cars. The luxurious property, a Fort converted into a hotel, has been lit up in bright yellow lights for the wedding celebrations and is guarded by private security personnel and bouncers.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has a number of high-profile films at various stages of development, including The Incarnation – Sita, Dhaakad, Tejas, Emergency, and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

