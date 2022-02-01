Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 496,242
Total Cases 41,469,499
Today's Fatalities 1,192
Today's Cases 1,67,059
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 496,242
Total Cases 41,469,499
Today's Fatalities 1,192
Today's Cases 1,67,059

HEADLINE STORY

NHS race observatory welcomes plan to revoke mandatory jabs for health workers

NHS staff protest against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine rules, at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, January 22, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITAIN plans to revoke its decision to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for health workers in England after warnings that an already-stretched service could face serious staff shortages.

The NHS race and health observatory, which raised concerns last year that any mandatory Covid vaccination policy could be potentially discriminatory, welcomed the move.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday (31) the government would launch a consultation into whether the policy was still needed with the emergence of the omicron variant, which is more transmissible, but results in milder symptoms.

“Subject to the responses…the government will revoke the regulations,” Javid told parliament.

“While vaccination remains our very best line of defence against Covid-19, I believe that it is no longer proportionate to require vaccination as a condition of deployment.”

The policy would have required employees in the NHS and social care workers to be fully vaccinated by April 1. This means they would have to receive their first shot this week to meet that deadline.

The policy announced in November met resistance from some workers, with warnings that sacking those who did not comply could leave the health service facing significant staff shortages. A number of Conservative MPs also criticised the decision.

Dr Habib Naqvi

Dr Habib Naqvi, director of the NHS Race and Health Observatory, said, “Further insight is required, which is why we raised concerns last year that any mandatory Covid vaccination policy could be potentially discriminatory, widen inequalities and increase the likelihood of workplace bullying.

“Findings from our research on Covid-19 vaccinations and health and social care workers, published last week, found that workplace pressures and experiences of discrimination were affecting vaccine uptake decisions with respondents unable to openly discuss their concerns and being dismissed as ‘anti-vax’”.

He added: “Critically, the research also found that workplace environments in which vaccination decisions are informed and voluntary are more likely to lead to vaccine uptake.”

More than 75,000 health workers – about one in 20 employees – have not had a Covid vaccine, according to the NHS.

The Royal College of Nursing and the Royal College of Midwives had previously pushed for the government to extend the deadline to prevent a mass shortage in the health service, saying the policy amounted to “self-sabotage”.

England has abandoned Covid-19 measures introduced to combat the omicron variant, including compulsory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops and guidance to work. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland decide their own measures, which have generally been stricter.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Johnson sorry for ‘partygate’ but vows to stay on
INDIA
India spurs spending on infrastructure in growth budget
News
UK ‘partygate’ report slams ‘failures of leadership’
News
Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS staff in England under review
HEADLINE STORY
Arora brothers, Boparan family among UK’s 50 biggest taxpayers
INDIA
11 arrested after Delhi woman ‘gang-raped, paraded in streets’
News
Britain to offer Covid vaccinations to vulnerable children aged 5-11
News
UK police deny delaying ‘partygate’ probe into Johnson
HEADLINE STORY
India’s Ola to invest £100m for electric car facility in Coventry
News
Gold worth £650,000 seized at Heathrow Airport
News
UK man found guilty of plot to murder Pakistan blogger
INDIA
US accuses Russia of playing ‘destabilising role’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar launches his own production house AAZ…
Banned driver jailed for leaving friend to die after crash
Shang-Chi star Simu Liu announces family memoir We Were Dreamers
Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea celebrate 20 years of Raaz
ICICI Bank UK PLC to facilitate home loans in India…
NHS race observatory welcomes plan to revoke mandatory jabs for…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE