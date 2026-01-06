Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Menopause and prostate conditions to be treated at new NHS online hospital

The service will initially focus on nine common conditions, including severe menopause symptoms, menstrual problems that may indicate endometriosis or fibroids, and prostate issues such as enlargement and raised PSA levels.

NHS

NHS Online will allow patients to consult specialists via video appointments through the NHS App, avoiding unnecessary hospital visits while receiving care from doctors across England.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern Eye Jan 06, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

MENOPAUSE and prostate problems will be among the first conditions treated by a new online hospital when it opens next year, the NHS announced on Monday (5).

NHS Online will allow patients to consult specialists via video appointments through the NHS App, avoiding unnecessary hospital visits while receiving care from doctors across England.

The service will initially focus on nine common conditions, including severe menopause symptoms, menstrual problems that may indicate endometriosis or fibroids, and prostate issues such as enlargement and raised PSA levels.

Eye conditions including cataracts, glaucoma and macular degeneration will also be covered, along with iron deficiency, anaemia and inflammatory bowel disease.

Professor Stella Vig, national clinical director for Elective Care at NHS England, said the online hospital would create “a huge shift in the way we deliver care, giving patients the option to have an online appointment with a specialist anywhere in England”.

Patients can access the service when their GP makes a referral for specialist care. Rather than waiting for an in-person appointment, they can speak to consultants from home at convenient times. Tests, scans and procedures will still take place at local healthcare sites.

Dr Sue Mann, national clinical director in Women’s Health, said menstrual and menopause problems “can affect every part of a woman’s life”, adding that NHS Online would help women “see a consultant from their own home without having to face a long wait”.

The service is expected to deliver the equivalent of up to 8.5 million virtual appointments in its first three years – four times more than an average NHS trust – and the first patients will be seen in 2027.

Face-to-face appointments, however, will remain available for those who prefer them or require physical examinations.

The government hopes that as more patients choose NHS Online, waiting lists will fall, freeing up in-person appointments for those who need and want them.

digital health healthcare menopause nhs online prostate health

Related News

Air India
News

Canada orders Air India probe after pilot removed for alleged alcohol use

Venezuela accuses US of ‘serious military aggression’
News

Venezuela accuses US of ‘serious military aggression’

Starmer urges Britain to reject ‘division’ in New Year message
News

Starmer urges Britain to reject ‘division’ in New Year message

Bangladesh Islamist party says unity government possible after election
News

Bangladesh Islamist party says unity government possible after election

More For You

Zia-Yusuf

The proposal was announced on Saturday by the party’s head of policy, Zia Yusuf, as part of plans aimed at tackling grooming gangs.

Getty Images

Reform says child rapists would face whole-life prison terms

REFORM UK has said it would introduce mandatory whole-life prison sentences for people convicted of raping children if the party wins the next general election.

The proposal was announced on Saturday by the party’s head of policy, Zia Yusuf, as part of plans aimed at tackling grooming gangs. The policy would make offenders ineligible for parole, The Guardian reported.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us