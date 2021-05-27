New initiative to target 100 communities with grassroots cricket

A new multi-year initiative that will champion inclusion, and encourage more children to take up cricket.

Sky Sports has partnered with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to target 100 communities with grassroots cricket initiative and have launched Dynamos Cricket Intros.

It is a new multi-year initiative that will champion inclusion, and encourage more children to take up the game of cricket regardless of gender, ability, or background.

With the ambition of reaching children who might not ordinarily have access to cricket for a variety of reasons, the three-year investment will enable schools and community centres in underprivileged areas to provide courses for free.

Launching on June 1, Dynamos Cricket Intros is designed to tackle existing barriers and inspire the next generation to pick up a bat and ball, particularly in urban areas, by introducing children to a simplified and more dynamic game of countdown cricket. It will also start a free introductory initiative targeting 100 towns and cities across the UK.

With a focus on accessibility and encouragement ahead of The Hundred competition this summer, the investment in the initiative is broken down into three main parts; recruitment and training, access to free courses and the creation of fun educational videos delivered by stars of the game.

The Dynamos Cricket Intros scheme will offer training to 300 new coaches, which will include coaching experience and mentoring support with all kit and equipment provided for free. Once trained, they will span 150 schools and 150 community centres across the UK. Applications to take part in this new coach training scheme are open to people of all backgrounds from today (27) via The Hundred Rising.

Finally, a series of fun and educational videos featuring England star Jofra Archer and Tammy Beaumont will be made available to all via the Sky Sports YouTube channel. The participation collection will introduce cricket to teachers, parents and children.

Nick Pryde, director of Participation and Growth at the ECB said: “We are continuously grateful for the depth and breadth of our Sky Sports partnership. Their generous investment into creating Dynamos Cricket Intros is an incredible example of their dedication to growing the number of children playing cricket in this country and to making the game more inclusive and diverse. As we launch The Hundred this year, we are excited to join forces with Sky on this project to help break down barriers to entry and inspire cricket’s future generations. In addition to Dynamos Cricket Intros, the ECB is also helping existing clubs open up to newcomers during the summer holidays by providing funding to up to 2,000 clubs.”

Rob Webster, managing director of Sky Sports said: “At Sky Sports we believe all children should have the opportunity to play cricket regardless of gender, ability or background. As a long-standing partner of the ECB we have invested in Dynamos Cricket Intros to tackle head-on some of the biggest barriers to participation. We can’t wait to work in 100 communities across the UK this summer inspiring more and more children to start playing the game that has been at the heart of Sky Sports for decades.”

The Hundred is a new 100-ball cricket competition created by the ECB and set to kick off on July 21.