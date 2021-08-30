Netflix sets date for the premiere of Kota Factory 2

Screengrab of Kota Factory 2 (Photo credit/Netflix)

By: Mohnish Singh

Netflix has announced the premiere date for the much-awaited second season of Kota Factory. The show revolves around various trials and tribulations students preparing for competitive exams go through. While the first season premiered on TVFPlay, Kota Factory 2 is set to stream on Netflix on September 24.

The show stars Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, and Urvi Sing in important roles. It will follow the life of Vaibhav, a young student on his journey to Maheshwari – one of the leading training institutes in the city of Kota, and how he tries to balance his friendships, his relationship with his mentor and the looming pressure of getting into IIT.

Speaking about season 2 of the series, director Raghav Subbu said, “As a director, I try to create stories that inspire and enthrall audiences throughout. Season 2 of Kota Factory will chronicle the journey of students at Kota and the struggles they face on a daily basis, which will make it more engaging and realistic. The compelling story and spectacular performances will keep the audience intrigued. I’m really excited to share the epic content with the diverse audience of Netflix.”

Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India, said, “We are excited to bring back the favourite characters, Vaibhav, Uday, Shivangi, Meena and Jeetu Bhaiyya in the second season of Kota Factory on Netflix. Just like the previous season, this season too is rich with authenticity and relatability of college life, the choices and struggles of the youth not just in Kota, but everywhere in the country too.”

You can catch all the episodes of the first season now on Netflix also as you gear up for the premiere of Season 2.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.