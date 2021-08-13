Netflix pays a staggering amount to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for first season of Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Set at Netflix, Heeramandi is an upcoming streaming show from the house of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions. The project had been in news even before its official announcement. The buzz around it has only heightened after Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix officially announced the project a couple of days ago.

Though the makers have not divulged much about the storyline, it is said that the show is set in pre-independent India and will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a red-light district in Lahore.

Said to be a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the brothels of Heeramandi, Heeramandi promises Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-layered characters, and melodious music.

The latest update on the high-profile project suggests that Netflix has agreed to shell out a whopping amount of approximately £3,403,655 for just the first season of the streaming show.

Spilling some more beans, a source in the know tells an entertainment portal, “Heeramandi promises all that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has become synonymous with over the years. So essentially it is not just a series, it will be an SLB magnum opus on the digital platform.”

Sharing more details, the source adds that while Bhansali will helm the first episode, Vibhu Puri is set to direct the rest of the episodes. “The first season will feature seven episodes in total with Bhansali himself directing the first episode, while Vibhu Puri will direct the other six under SLB’s supervision,” concludes the source.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is keeping busy with the post-production work of his much-awaited directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. Starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, the period drama will have an extended cameo appearance by superstar Ajay Devgn. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.