  • Monday, May 31, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 329,127
Total Cases 28,047,534
Today's Fatalities 3,129
Today's Cases 152,734
Entertainment

Netflix joins in the race to nab rights to Zoya Akhtar’s documentary on Salim-Javed

Scriptwriters Javed Akhtar (L) and Salim Khan (R) (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Almost a week ago, we reported that filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is presently working on a documentary chronicling the iconic career of her father Javed Akhtar and his writing partner Salim Khan.

For the uninitiated, Akhtar and Khan have co-written some of the most iconic films of Indian cinema, which still resonate with all sections of the audience. Some of their cult classics include Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Zanjeer (1973), Deewar (1975), Sholay (1975), Don (1978), and Mr India (1987) to name a few.

Confirming that Zoya Akhtar is indeed working on the said documentary, Salim Khan told an Indian publication, “This news is absolutely true. Zoya (Akhtar) shared this idea (with me) around a month and a half back and she has started her research too. She will also be speaking to all those people, who have worked with us in the past. It is going to be a long process. It is not a biopic but something like a documentary.”

While the untitled documentary is still at the scripting stage, we hear that the leading streaming media giant Netflix has already joined in the race to acquire exclusive streaming rights to the project.

“Netflix is in the race to get the exclusive streaming rights of this project. They are in advanced conversation with Zoya and her team, and the deal is expected to be locked soon,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

The same publication goes on to report that not only the Salim-Javed documentary, but Netflix is also planning to add several more docudramas on multiple Indian personalities to its content catalogue in times to come.

“It is an IP that the streaming giant is trying to create. Recently, Sheila Anand documentary by Shakun Batra released on their platform. Next in the same IP in all probability will be Salim-Javed story, and an announcement will be made once the paperwork is done,” the source signs off.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

