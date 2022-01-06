Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 06, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 482,876
Total Cases 35,109,286
Today's Fatalities 325
Today's Cases 90,928
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 482,876
Total Cases 35,109,286
Today's Fatalities 325
Today's Cases 90,928

Entertainment

Netflix announces biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami starring Anushka Sharma

Anushka as Jhulan Goswami (Photo credit: Netflix)

By: Mohnish Singh

Netflix on Thursday announced that Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is set to play former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami in an upcoming biographical sports drama, titled Chakda Xpress.

Apart from stepping into Goswami’s shoes, Anushka Sharma will also produce the film under her production house Clean Slate Filmz. Prosit Roy, who previously helmed Pari (2018) for Clean Slate Filmz starring Sharma in the lead role, is onboard to direct Chakda Xpress.

The film traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

“It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket,” Anushka Sharma said in a statement issued by the streamer.

“At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket,” the actor said, calling the film “an underdog story” in the history of Indian cricket.

Goswami also spoke about the challenges she faced in her career at a time when the prevailing notion was that “women can’t play cricket”. “It doesn’t matter if sometimes a man’s accomplishments are placed above your own. It doesn’t matter if the stadiums are empty. When you pull up onto the pitch to bowl, all you see is the opponent holding the cricket bat and the stumps you need to knock out,” the cricketer, who hails from Chakdaha town in the Nadia district of West Bengal, said.

“Team India is not just the roaring sound of 1.3 billion voices cheering and praying. Sometimes, it is one girl from Chakda playing a game of cricket with her team shaking, screaming for, and rising together when the stumps are finally knocked out,” she added.

The all-rounder said, “Chakda Xpress is now filming. Meet you on the field.”

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India, said, “We are deeply honoured and proud to bring this story of an unlikely champion and her contribution to Indian cricket to Netflix, and are thrilled to partner with Clean Slate Filmz and with Anushka Sharma who has won audiences through the many unique roles she’s performed with heartfelt emotion and passion.”

Producer Karnesh Ssharma said “Chakda Xpress is a unique story of a pioneer in women’s cricket in India. “With Netflix, we are absolutely humbled to present her significant contribution to the sport across 190 countries, and with the positive response that Bulbbul received and how far it travelled, I am thrilled to partner with Netflix again as this is a story that can resonate with the audiences worldwide.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Sundance Film Festival 2022 to be held virtually amid rising Covid-19 cases
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao to star in a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla
Entertainment
Original script of Oscar-winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s Ghare Baire to be released soon
Entertainment
83 to stream digitally only after eight weeks of theatrical run, says producer
TOP LISTS
Five promising young stars we cannot wait to watch more on screen in 2022
Entertainment
Netflix to premiere Kapil Sharma’s comedy special on January 28
Entertainment
Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam put on hold amid spike in Covid cases in India
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor on teaming up with father Boney Kapoor on Milli
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor to commence filming Animal from March
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj postponed due to sharp rise in coronavirus
Entertainment
Shefali Shah on playing Dr. Gauri Nath in Disney+ Hotstar’s Human
Entertainment
Sikandar Kher to star in Siddharth & Garima’s directorial debut
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
India batting unit need some sharpening, says coach Dravid
Khawaja toasts ‘special’ ton on Test return
Sri Lanka enters strategic oil deal with India
Elgar takes the blows to inspire South African win over…
Pakistan national carrier inches closer to full international flights
Johnson slams anti-vaxxers’ ‘mumbo jumbo’
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE