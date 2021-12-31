Website Logo
  Saturday, January 01, 2022
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma set to sign two theatrical releases and one streaming project

Anushka Sharma (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

It has been 3 years since Anushka Sharma has been missing from the silver screen. Her last release was Zero (2018) alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Her fans have been waiting for her return to the screen for a long time now. Looks like their prayers have been answered as the news is coming in that the talented actress is about to sign three high-profile projects.

If reports are to be believed, two of them will release in theatres while the third one will be a big-ticket digital film. It is being touted as the biggest film ever shot for the digital platform in India!

Sharing more details, a trade source informs a publication, “Anushka Sharma returning to the movies is the best thing happening to our film industry in 2022. She is expected to be mostly seen in three big projects, two of them being big screen entertainers, while one is a massively mounted OTT project. The scale with which this project is being conceptualized easily makes it the biggest film to be produced for the digital space in India! We can expect these announcements to start early next year and Anushka’s fans will rejoice at the range and the clutter-breaking projects that she will choose to entertain them with.”

The source goes on to add, “Anushka’s glorious track record at delivering the biggest hits in Hindi cinema coupled with her brilliant, versatile acting skills, already makes these project huge talking points. So, one can expect each announcement to become big conversation starters. Anushka has always been keen to be a part of the best cinema being produced by the Hindi film industry and these new choices will be reflective of her headspace to choose entertainers that are fresh and new. She will be focussing on her acting career and wants to be a part of cinema that is remarkably differential yet hugely entertaining.”

Anushka Sharma is also bankrolling several projects under her production house Clean Slate Filmz, including Qala for Netflix.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

