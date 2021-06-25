Website Logo
  • Friday, June 25, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667
Netflix announces a new anthology titled Feels Like Ishq

Radhika Madan (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

After Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, Pitta Kathalu, Ajeeb Daastaans, and Ray, now, Netflix has announced one more anthology titled Feels Like Ishq.

Netflix India took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They tweeted, “Meetings by chance, love at first glance and everything else that #FeelsLikeIshq arrives 23rd July @mutant_india #SeherAlyLatif @thesaranfiles @DevrathSagar @tahira_k @anandntiwari @dan1shaslam @sarkarjaydeep @sachincobaltbl1 @monisha_t @gazalstune @saurabhswamy.”

The six-part anthology is directed by Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, and Sachin Kundalkar.

Feels Like Ishq stars Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, and Skand Thakur.

On Netflix, the anthology is described as, “Short films follow young adults as they navigate the gamut of emotions that come with finding romantic connection in unexpected places.”

The creative director of Feels Like Ishq is Devrath Sagar and it has been produced by Mutant Films and Awesomeness TV.

Netflix’s anthology Ray started streaming on the platform on Friday. It stars Manoj Bajpayee, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Shweta Basu Prasad, Radhika Madan, Raghubir Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Bidita Bag and others.

Eastern Eye

