Nayanthara starrer Netrikann to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Netrikann poster (Photo from Disney+ Hotstar’s Twitter)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Nayanthara is one of the biggest names in the South film industry. Her fans are always eager to watch her on the big screen, but now, the actress’ next Tamil film Netrikann is all for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney+ Hotstar took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They posted, “இதோ ஒரு உற்சாகமான அறிவிப்பு! விரைவில் எங்கள் அடுத்த #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex மூவி! லேடி சூப்பர்ஸ்டார் நயன்தாராவின் சுட்டெரிக்கும் நெற்றிக்கண்! #Netrikann #ComingSoon. (Here is an exciting announcement! Our next #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex Movie coming soon! Lady Superstar Nayantara’s burning forehead! #Netrikann #ComingSoon.)”

Netrikann is directed by Milind Rau and produced by Vignesh Shivan under his banner Rowdy Pictures. The movie is co-produced by Kross Pictures.

It is said that Netrikann is a remake of the Korean film Blind. However, there’s no official announcement about it. A Hindi remake of Blind is also on the cards. Sonam Kapoor will be seen playing the lead role in it.

Last year, a teaser of Netrikann was released, and it was simply amazing. Nayanthara’s performance was one of the highlights of the teaser.

Talking about other projects of Nayanthara, the actress will be seen in Annaatthe and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Annaatthe stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal also stars Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha Akkineni.

There have been reports of Nayanthara being roped in for Netflix’s Baahubali: Before the Beginning, and Shah Rukh Khan’s next with filmmaker Atlee. However, there’s no official announcement about both the projects.