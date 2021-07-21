Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Trending Now:  
Corona Update 
India :
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Pakistan :
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka :
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh :
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK :
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015

Entertainment

Nayanthara starrer Netrikann to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Netrikann poster (Photo from Disney+ Hotstar’s Twitter)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Nayanthara is one of the biggest names in the South film industry. Her fans are always eager to watch her on the big screen, but now, the actress’ next Tamil film Netrikann is all for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney+ Hotstar took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They posted, “இதோ ஒரு உற்சாகமான அறிவிப்பு! விரைவில் எங்கள் அடுத்த #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex மூவி! லேடி சூப்பர்ஸ்டார் நயன்தாராவின் சுட்டெரிக்கும் நெற்றிக்கண்! #Netrikann #ComingSoon. (Here is an exciting announcement! Our next #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex Movie coming soon! Lady Superstar Nayantara’s burning forehead! #Netrikann #ComingSoon.)”

Netrikann is directed by Milind Rau and produced by Vignesh Shivan under his banner Rowdy Pictures. The movie is co-produced by Kross Pictures.

It is said that Netrikann is a remake of the Korean film Blind. However, there’s no official announcement about it. A Hindi remake of Blind is also on the cards. Sonam Kapoor will be seen playing the lead role in it.

Last year, a teaser of Netrikann was released, and it was simply amazing. Nayanthara’s performance was one of the highlights of the teaser.

Talking about other projects of Nayanthara, the actress will be seen in Annaatthe and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Annaatthe stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal also stars Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha Akkineni.

There have been reports of Nayanthara being roped in for Netflix’s Baahubali: Before the Beginning, and Shah Rukh Khan’s next with filmmaker Atlee. However, there’s no official announcement about both the projects.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Tiger 3: Salman Khan shares a glimpse from his training session for the film
NEWS
Vue cinema chain fined £750,000 for safety breaches
Entertainment
Trailer of Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar starrer Dial 100 is intriguing
Entertainment
Mogul Mowgli director Bassam Tariq in talks to direct Marvel Studios’ Blade starring Mahershala Ali
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar returns to reprise his role in Oh My God 2; allots 15 days…
Entertainment
Colors introduces new Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2 promo; series to premiere on August 9
Entertainment
Sita: The Incarnation writer denies Kareena Kapoor Khan being in talks to play…
Entertainment
Mindy Kaling, Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison discuss Devi’s happy ending in Never…
Entertainment
Mani Ratnam resumes filming period-drama Ponniyin Selvan in Pondicherry
NEWS
Bangladesh to keep food, medicine factories open during lockdown
Entertainment
Supriya Pathak Kapur: It’s a lovely time and a great opportunity to work…
Entertainment
Kajol is back on the sets, says ‘it feels like a party’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Varun Sharma on Chutzpah, shooting during the pandemic, Cirkus, Fukrey…
Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on…
Zoya Hussain talks about Grahan, controversy surrounding the series, South…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Nayanthara starrer Netrikann to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar
Tiger 3: Salman Khan shares a glimpse from his training…
Vue cinema chain fined £750,000 for safety breaches
Patel outlines steps to tackle violence against women
Trailer of Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar starrer…
England sweat to T20 series win over Pakistan