  • Monday, February 14, 2022
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon to headline Noorani Chehra

By: Mohnish Singh

Award-winning Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has announced a new film. Titled Noorani Chehra, the film will see the versatile actor romance debutante Nupur Sanon. Sanon is the younger sister of popular Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and is set to make her Bollywood debut with the forthcoming film.

Noorani Chehra, billed as a “quirky love story” with a strong social message about being comfortable in your own skin, began production today on Monday. Directed by Navaniat Singh, the film is presented by Panorama Studios, Wild River Pictures, in association with Pulp Fiction Entertainment.

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director, Panorama Studios, said the idea behind Noorani Chehra was to make a film that gives the audience something to laugh about as well as think about.

“In times when subjects like skin colour, body positivity, and baldness have emerged in mainstream storytelling, it was time for a film to tackle a subject about looks head-on and share a worthy message!  We are happy to announce a fresh Bollywood pairing of Nawazuddin and Nupur for this unique romance,” Pathak, who has previously bankrolled films such as Drishyam (2015), Raid (2018), and Ujda Chaman (2019), said in a statement.

Siddiqui said that the upcoming film holds up a mirror to one of society’s biggest misconceptions and sends out a message that “looks are a matter of perception”.

Singh said he is happy to be directing the project with the Sacred Games star and Nupur Sanon. “They are the most mismatched couple I could have found who will turn out to be the perfect match. And V-Day is the best day to get started,” the filmmaker said.

Nupur Sanon said she is thrilled to be working with Siddiqui in her very first film. Her sister, Kriti Sanon, congratulated her and shared the poster of Noorani Chehra on her Instagram handle. She wrote in the caption, “So, so happy for you, Nupur. This is the beginning of a new chapter, a new journey and I know how special this one is!! Fly high, listen to your gut, absorb everything happening around, and most importantly, have fun and enjoy every bit of this time. ❤P.S. You are working with an incredible actor who I’ve always wanted to share the screen with! You’ve got the best to learn from! Good luck to the entire team of Noorani Chehra! It’s gonna be a quirky one!”

Noorani Chehra is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Aarushi Malhotra, Nandini Sharma, Neeta Shah, and Bharat Kumar Shah.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

