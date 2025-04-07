Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sleep among masterpieces as the National Gallery offers a dream night with iconic paintings

This is for the first time in its history

National Gallery

The National Gallery has never before hosted an overnight stay as a prize

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 07, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

The National Gallery in London is offering an overnight stay inside its newly refurbished Sainsbury Wing as part of a special prize draw to mark its 200th anniversary.

For the first time in its history, a member of the public will have the opportunity to sleep in a luxury bed set among the gallery’s renowned collection of paintings. The winner will become the first visitor to step into the revamped Sainsbury Wing following a two-year closure and the most extensive rehang of the gallery’s collection in decades.

The new exhibition, titled CC Land: The Wonder of Art, traces the development of painting across western Europe from the 13th to the 20th centuries. It will feature over 1,000 works, ranging from world-famous masterpieces to paintings never before displayed at the National Gallery.

Anyone over the age of 18 who subscribes to the National Gallery’s newsletter is eligible to enter the prize draw. Entries close at 6pm on 28 April, and the winner will be selected at random.

The sleepover will begin with a dinner for two at the gallery’s soon-to-be-launched restaurant, Locatelli. Once the gallery doors close to the public, the winner will enjoy a private tour of the exhibition led by Christine Riding, the National Gallery’s Director of Collections and Research.

Following the tour, the winner will spend the night on the “bridge” that links the Sainsbury Wing to the rest of the gallery. In the morning, they will be treated to a breakfast hamper and will have the gallery to themselves before it opens to the public at 10am on 10 May.

Christine Riding described the rehang as “the first time that we have had such an exciting opportunity to rethink, and refresh, how we present one of the greatest art collections in the world, under one roof”. She added that visitors would have the chance to rediscover famous and iconic works, alongside personal favourites and newly acquired paintings.

The National Gallery’s 200th anniversary celebrations include several other initiatives. Alongside the reopening of the Sainsbury Wing, the gallery will introduce a new supporters' house for members and patrons, and a dedicated learning centre.

Sir Gabriele Finaldi, Director of the National Gallery, said the bicentenary was the ideal moment to reimagine how the gallery presents its extraordinary collection. He commented: “Our bicentenary provides the perfect opportunity to consider a new way to tell the story of the incredible paintings in our collection, and include some exciting surprises. So we feel it is fitting that through this prize draw one of our visitors should receive a first look at the newly transformed National Gallery and Sainsbury Wing and have these wonderful pictures to themselves for one special night.”

Although the National Gallery has never before hosted an overnight stay as a prize, it is no stranger to keeping its doors open through the night. In January, it operated around the clock during the final weekend of its sellout Van Gogh exhibition, which attracted more than 200,000 visitors. This was only the second time the gallery had opened overnight, the first being in 2012 for the Leonardo da Vinci: Painter at the Court of Milan exhibition.

The National Gallery’s rehang is part of a wider plan to enhance the visitor experience and refresh its displays, ensuring the collection continues to inspire audiences for years to come.

The winner of the sleepover prize will experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore the newly arranged masterpieces in an entirely private setting, while helping the gallery to mark a major milestone in its distinguished history.

exhibitionleonardo da vincilondonspecial prize drawsubscribernational gallery

Related News

Minecraft
Entertainment

'Minecraft’s' ‘Chicken Jockey’ scene sparks cinema mayhem, police step in across UK and US

Deepika Padukone & Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone to play Suhana Khan’s mother and Shah Rukh Khan’s ex in action thriller ‘King’

Tata-Motors-Reuters
Business

Tata Motors shares fall 10 per cent after JLR halts US exports

Ursula Rani Sarma reimagines 'A Thousand Splendid Suns' for stage, honouring women’s stories
Theatre

Ursula Rani Sarma reimagines 'A Thousand Splendid Suns' for stage, honouring women’s stories

More For You

Harper Beckham Steals the Spotlight at David Beckham’s 50th

The teen is a budding fashion and beauty star

Getty

Harper Beckham steals the spotlight as David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations kick off

David Beckham’s milestone 50th birthday celebrations are in full swing, and his daughter Harper Beckham managed to steal the spotlight as the family gathered in Miami for the special occasion.

The 13-year-old captured attention in a stunning family photo shared by Victoria Beckham on Instagram, where the Beckham family posed in their finest attire ahead of David Beckham’s birthday festivities. Harper radiated elegance in a sleek black silk slip dress, perfectly complementing her mother, who wore a matching white gown in the same style.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK Enjoys Warmer Weather Than Greece & Spain – How Long Will It Last?

Temperatures in the south of England could reach warmer than Athens

Getty

UK weather to be warmer than Greece and Spain as spring sunshine continues

The UK is set to enjoy temperatures higher than parts of Greece and Spain this week, as spring sunshine persists across the country.

According to the Met Office, temperatures in the south of England could reach 21C on Thursday, surpassing Athens, where a high of 17C is forecast. South Wales and Somerset may see temperatures climb to 20C, making them warmer than Barcelona, which is expected to reach 16C.

Keep ReadingShow less
Andrew Tate Sued by Ex-Girlfriend Brianna Stern Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Tate’s attorney, Joseph McBride, has dismissed the lawsuit

Getty

Andrew Tate faces sexual assault lawsuit from ex-girlfriend Brianna Stern

Social media personality Andrew Tate is facing a new lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend, Brianna Stern, who has accused him of sexual assault, battery, and gender violence. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, details allegations of abuse and an incident that allegedly took place at The Beverly Hills Hotel on 11 March 2025.

Allegations in the lawsuit

According to the legal complaint, Stern claims that Tate initially appeared as a "dream come true" but later became emotionally and physically abusive. The lawsuit describes a violent encounter at the hotel, where she alleges Tate physically assaulted and threatened her.

Keep ReadingShow less
Guide to Watching Saturday’s Partial Solar Eclipse Safely

This eclipse offers a great chance to observe the movements of the solar system

Getty

How to watch Saturday’s partial solar eclipse

Skywatchers in the UK should prepare their eclipse glasses for an exciting astronomical event on Saturday morning – a partial solar eclipse. If the weather permits, the Moon will pass in front of the Sun, creating the visual effect of a ‘bite’ being taken out of it.

Where and when can you see the eclipse?

The partial solar eclipse will be visible across the UK, offering an opportunity to see the Moon cover around 30% to 50% of the Sun at its peak. The best views will likely be enjoyed in areas of south-east England, East Anglia, and the Midlands, where the weather is expected to provide clearer skies.

Keep ReadingShow less
Polar vortex linked to clusters of severe UK winter storms

Understanding the drivers behind extreme events like winter storms becomes increasingly important

Getty Images

Polar vortex linked to clusters of severe UK winter storms

Researchers have uncovered a connection between powerful clusters of winter storms in the UK and an intense swirling polar vortex miles above the Arctic. The findings, made by a team from the University of Leeds and the UK Met Office, offer fresh insights into why the UK experienced a series of severe storms within a short period in February 2022.

The cluster of storms, named Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin, all occurred within a single week and caused significant damage across the country. These storms, alongside others that followed, wreaked havoc with strong winds, heavy rain, and widespread power outages.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc