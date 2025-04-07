Sleep among masterpieces as the National Gallery offers a dream night with iconic paintings

The National Gallery in London is offering an overnight stay inside its newly refurbished Sainsbury Wing as part of a special prize draw to mark its 200th anniversary.

For the first time in its history, a member of the public will have the opportunity to sleep in a luxury bed set among the gallery’s renowned collection of paintings. The winner will become the first visitor to step into the revamped Sainsbury Wing following a two-year closure and the most extensive rehang of the gallery’s collection in decades.

The new exhibition, titled CC Land: The Wonder of Art, traces the development of painting across western Europe from the 13th to the 20th centuries. It will feature over 1,000 works, ranging from world-famous masterpieces to paintings never before displayed at the National Gallery.

Anyone over the age of 18 who subscribes to the National Gallery’s newsletter is eligible to enter the prize draw. Entries close at 6pm on 28 April, and the winner will be selected at random.

The sleepover will begin with a dinner for two at the gallery’s soon-to-be-launched restaurant, Locatelli. Once the gallery doors close to the public, the winner will enjoy a private tour of the exhibition led by Christine Riding, the National Gallery’s Director of Collections and Research.

Following the tour, the winner will spend the night on the “bridge” that links the Sainsbury Wing to the rest of the gallery. In the morning, they will be treated to a breakfast hamper and will have the gallery to themselves before it opens to the public at 10am on 10 May.

Christine Riding described the rehang as “the first time that we have had such an exciting opportunity to rethink, and refresh, how we present one of the greatest art collections in the world, under one roof”. She added that visitors would have the chance to rediscover famous and iconic works, alongside personal favourites and newly acquired paintings.

The National Gallery’s 200th anniversary celebrations include several other initiatives. Alongside the reopening of the Sainsbury Wing, the gallery will introduce a new supporters' house for members and patrons, and a dedicated learning centre.

Sir Gabriele Finaldi, Director of the National Gallery, said the bicentenary was the ideal moment to reimagine how the gallery presents its extraordinary collection. He commented: “Our bicentenary provides the perfect opportunity to consider a new way to tell the story of the incredible paintings in our collection, and include some exciting surprises. So we feel it is fitting that through this prize draw one of our visitors should receive a first look at the newly transformed National Gallery and Sainsbury Wing and have these wonderful pictures to themselves for one special night.”

Although the National Gallery has never before hosted an overnight stay as a prize, it is no stranger to keeping its doors open through the night. In January, it operated around the clock during the final weekend of its sellout Van Gogh exhibition, which attracted more than 200,000 visitors. This was only the second time the gallery had opened overnight, the first being in 2012 for the Leonardo da Vinci: Painter at the Court of Milan exhibition.

The National Gallery’s rehang is part of a wider plan to enhance the visitor experience and refresh its displays, ensuring the collection continues to inspire audiences for years to come.

The winner of the sleepover prize will experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore the newly arranged masterpieces in an entirely private setting, while helping the gallery to mark a major milestone in its distinguished history.