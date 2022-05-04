Natasha Poonawalla rocks MET Gala 2022 in a Sabyasachi sari

Natasha Poonawalla (Photo credit: Natasha Poonawalla)

By: Mohnish Singh

Entrepreneur-philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla dazzled in a custom-made gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail at the Met Gala 2022, organised by The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday evening.

The executive director of Serum Institute of India and chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation was the only Indian at the glitzy event. Keeping up with this year’s theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, or Gilded Glamour, she appeared on the red carpet in a golden sari and looked like a golden goddess in the ensemble, which also had a Schiaparelli Couture bustier and custom jewellery by Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery, along with a Bhavya Ramesh ring, Christian Louboutin shoes, and glasses by Anna Karin Karlsson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla)

The official Instagram page of Sabyasachi shared a set of pictures of Poonawalla wearing his creation teamed up with a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier. The design was part of the Indian label’s association with Maison Schiaparelli, an Italian brand known for its surrealist work.

Sabyasachi said his wish to see the sari at international fashion events has come true this year.

“For me, the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global events like the Met Gala,” the designer said in a statement shared on Instagram.

He added, “For the 2022 Met Gala, themed ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, Natasha Poonawalla’s vision was to interpret the dress code ‘gilded glamour’ with an Indian gaze that revels in its multi-culturalism and authenticity. She wears a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier paired with a custom Sabyasachi couture sari and trail.”