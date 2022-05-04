Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Natasha Poonawalla rocks MET Gala 2022 in a Sabyasachi sari

Natasha Poonawalla (Photo credit: Natasha Poonawalla)

By: Mohnish Singh

Entrepreneur-philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla dazzled in a custom-made gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail at the Met Gala 2022, organised by The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday evening.

The executive director of Serum Institute of India and chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation was the only Indian at the glitzy event. Keeping up with this year’s theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, or Gilded Glamour, she appeared on the red carpet in a golden sari and looked like a golden goddess in the ensemble, which also had a Schiaparelli Couture bustier and custom jewellery by Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery, along with a Bhavya Ramesh ring, Christian Louboutin shoes, and glasses by Anna Karin Karlsson.

The official Instagram page of Sabyasachi shared a set of pictures of Poonawalla wearing his creation teamed up with a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier. The design was part of the Indian label’s association with Maison Schiaparelli, an Italian brand known for its surrealist work.

Sabyasachi said his wish to see the sari at international fashion events has come true this year.

“For me, the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global events like the Met Gala,” the designer said in a statement shared on Instagram.

He added, “For the 2022 Met Gala, themed ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, Natasha Poonawalla’s vision was to interpret the dress code ‘gilded glamour’ with an Indian gaze that revels in its multi-culturalism and authenticity. She wears a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier paired with a custom Sabyasachi couture sari and trail.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Benedict Cumberbatch on rumours about Tom Cruise being part of Doctor Strange 2
Entertainment
Shekhar Kapur: India has to use cinema as soft power to win minds and hearts…
Entertainment
“Let’s not divide the people and country further,” Sonu Nigam on Ajay Devgn’s language row
Entertainment
Aamir Khan to launch his first podcast to promote Laal Singh Chaddha
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan says he’s concerned about the future of son Ibrahim Ali Khan
Entertainment
HIT: The Second Case to arrive on July 29
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn set to resume filming Drishyam 2 in Goa
Entertainment
Sony Pictures to adapt Chetan Bhagat’s hit novel One Indian Girl
Entertainment
Benedict Cumberbatch: Would love to come back to India to interact with ‘first…
Entertainment
No Entry 2 script locked; Salman Khan to begin filming soon
Entertainment
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira opens up about having anxiety attacks
Entertainment
Dharmendra returns home after hospitalisation for routine check-up
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Benedict Cumberbatch on rumours about Tom Cruise being part of…
Natasha Poonawalla rocks MET Gala 2022 in a Sabyasachi sari
Lutfur Rahman plans return to politics
Study reveals profound impact of Brexit on UK citizens in…
How English test ‘cheats’ were wrongly deported
ArcelorMittal tests green hydrogen in Canadian plant