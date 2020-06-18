Namit Khanna calls Sanjivani a highlight in his career

Indian Television star Namit Khanna has worked in several successful shows over the years, but he believes that Sanjivani, which aired on Star Plus, was a highlight in his career, despite the fact that it did not do as well as the team had probably expected and was pulled off-air due to low TRPs.

Talking to an online publication, Khanna says that the show worked wonders for him. “For me, the show worked wonders! In fact, it was exactly what my career needed at that point. From receiving immense fan love to being the face of such a cult TV show, airing on the top channel in the country, and working with many established actors. I could not have asked for more,” says the actor.

He goes on to add, “Having said that, it would have been nice to have continued with the show for a bit longer as the characters were set up well and there could have been many interesting tracks in the future but the end of the day it is Indian TV and anything is possible. I have happily moved on now and looking forward to my next!”

The love Khanna amassed for his character Sid and his crackling chemistry with Ishani (Surbhi Chandna) from the fans was one of the major highlights of Sanjivani, according to him, “They had invested a lot in Sidisha and had high hope for the couple but I think the new tracks took it all away from them. The pair had created ripples in the industry and were trending all through the time they were around.”

Apart from Namit Khanna, Sanjivani also featured Surbhi Chandna, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli and Gaurav Chopra on its ensemble cast. It hit the small screen on 12th August, 2019, and ended on 13th March, 2020.