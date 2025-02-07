Naga Chaitanya reacts to a fan saying he can’t act – Here’s what he had to say!

Naga Chaitanya, known for his charm and candidness, recently found himself in the spotlight during a fun Q&A session with his Thandel co-star Sai Pallavi. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, faced a cheeky question from a fan that left everyone laughing.
When Sai Pallavi read out a fan’s question, “Acting epudu nerchukuntav? (When will you learn acting?)” Chaitanya appeared stunned for a brief moment, staring blankly at the camera as if processing the unexpected question. He then responded with a mix of surprise and humour, “Epudu nerchukuntav enti? (What do you mean, when will I learn?)”
Instead of getting defensive, the Thandelstar took it in stride and responded with a smile: "Honestly, acting is a continuous process. You never fully learn it; you keep growing with every project. If you think you’ve mastered it, that’s when you stop progressing. So, I’m still learning every single day."
While some appreciated his humility, others found the moment hilarious. Social media was soon buzzing with reactions, with many praising Chaitanya for handling the question with grace rather than taking offence. Some fans even tagged the person who originally asked the question, letting them know their comment had made its way to the actor.
This isn’t the first time Chaitanya has addressed criticism. In a recent interview, he opened up about dealing with trolls, admitting that while it bothered him early in his career, he has learnt to ignore the noise. “Clarifying things only leads to more drama. It’s a vicious cycle,” he said, adding that he now focuses on his work rather than responding to negativity.
Chaitanya’s upcoming film, Thandel, marks his third collaboration with director Chandoo Mondeti and his second pairing with Sai Pallavi after their hit film Love story. The survival drama, set to release on February 7, has already generated buzz, with fans eagerly waiting to see the duo’s chemistry on screen once again.
Having faced a mixed bag of box office results in recent years, Thandel is a crucial release for Chaitanya. Fans are eager to see if this film will mark a new chapter in his career and whether his continuous learning process pays off on the big screen.