My Top 10 musical moments with Remee

AN ACTION-PACKED musical journey has taken Remee from performing on The Voice Thailand toIndian reality shows Raw Star and The Stage, to establishing a successful solo career.

Also known as Rimi Nique, the Thai-Indian singer and composer has an impressive repertoire of songs and live performances, singing in Hindi, English, Punjabi, Thai, and Spanish.

Eastern Eye got the versatile talent to share her top 10 musical moments.

The Voice Thailand: Being the first Thai Indian on The Voice Thailand, singing Lady Marmalade with a four-chair turner, was a dream come true. The judges were surprised that I didn’t look Thai but spoke the language. When they realised I was of Indian descent, they made me sing a Hindi song, and I chose Piyu Bole (acapella). Thai audiences still love hearing me sing that song! That moment marked the beginning of my professional musical journey.

Beginning: Touring the Pacific Northwest with my jazz/indie folk band in college was unforgettable. We travelled in my bandmate’s dad’s van, performed at various venues, and used what we earned for food and gas. We even recorded our first indie album live in a basement near campus – raw and real. My band was called Dabbles In Bloom. Winning the choral contest with my acapella group was another special moment from that time .

Indian reality TV: I left Thailand to live in Mumbai and became the only international female artist on Raw Star. I learned, grew, and performed my heart out, singing in multiple languages and receiving standing ovations. Performing on a swing, in a martini glass, and experimenting with my craft was life-changing. Later, I participated in The Stage, India’s first English musical show, where I learned so much.

Remee in Studio

Being on stage: Performing for people brings me immense joy. Seeing smiles, hearing music resonate, and being part of beautiful moments is a blessing. Singing at Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh’s weddings was an honour. Performing for the Ambani family’s private event, along with being introduced to icons like Shah Rukh Khan and Snoop Dogg were incredible experiences. Highlights include performing at the LA Hollywood Carnival, Bombay Times Fashion Week, Miss Universe Pageant, and winning at award ceremonies.

Times Square in New York: Performing at Times Square for Diwali and representing Indian culture globally was surreal. I performed my Bollywood playback songs and interacted with thousands of people. Seeing my name and face on the billboard was a dream come true.

American dream: Representing India at the Hollywood Carnival in LA, opening for Machel Montano, and being the only Bollywood act at the event was a proud moment. Sharing my music and feeling like I belonged to the Caribbean family was incredible – a true global citizen experience.

Winning book: I was featured in Miss Universe Natalie Glebova’s book I Am Winning. Chapter seven was dedicated to me and my curious nature. Being one of 10 individuals selected for their winning characters was an honour. Later, I performed at her private Miss Universe event in Thailand, singing my singles and receiving so much love from the media.

Spiritual songs: I started singing in temples and churches with bhajans/kirtans and gospel music. Being assistant director for the 100-piece choir Colour of One for a US Embassy charity concert in Thailand and performing for UK World Visions were honours. My first charity song We Are Hope is still one of my favourites.

Remee with Snoop Dogg

Bollywood debut: My first Bollywood playback was Naach Meri Jaan. I was also the composer and lyricist for the English and Spanish parts, singing in three languages. The track was shot in Vegas, where I also filmed my first independent music video Come On – a full-circle moment.

Creating my own music in the studio: Expressing myself through music, sharing stories, and creating my independent singles have been fulfilling. I enjoy every aspect – from writing and composing to making my music videos. This journey of creating is one I’m excited and blessed to be on forever.