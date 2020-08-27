My top 10 musical heroes – Ricky Kej

GRAMMY award winner and US Billboard number one artist Ricky Kej is an internationally renowned Indian music composer and environmentalist. He has performed at prestigious venues in over 30 countries, won more than 100 music awards internationally and was named as one of the 100 Real Leaders who ‘inspire the future’. Ricky Kej selected his 10 musical heroes.

Peter Gabriel: In my opinion, it was after Peter Gabriel broke away from his band Genesis that his true genius and personality was showcased. He is a human rights activist, environmental advocate and an outspoken artist. He has also brought so many traditional forms of music from around the world into the mainstream, through his record label and personal collaborations. As a songwriter, he always knows how to simplify seemingly complex topics through his music, which is not just a medium of entertainment to him.

Ludwig van Beethoven: The greatest composer in the history of mankind. No musician can be considered complete without having listened to and dissected his music. Personally for me, Beethoven was the greatest, because of his love for nature. It has been said that Beethoven would often write his music within nature. His Pastoral Symphony is the mother of all compositions when it comes to nature. Last year, I created my own Indian traditional version of the Pastoral. His music has lived on, and will continue to live on.

Pandit Ravi Shankar: Easily the greatest Indian musician who ever lived. He single-handedly made Indian music popular and loved globally. He collaborated with numerous international mainstream pop acts, while still maintaining his traditional roots. Pandit Ravi Shankar was never bound by definitive genre boundaries, and opened up the sitar to a variety of soundscapes. He was also a great philosopher, so I love listening to his interviews and words, as much as I do his music. It was because of him that global-Indian musicians like me exist. He opened the door for us, and we squeezed in, and created international careers for ourselves.

AR Rahman: He has influenced every single musician, singer and composer from India, since 1992 without any exception. That is how strong his influence has been over the Indian musical landscape. Every list of greatest Indian composers, or greatest Indian songs, has a huge footprint of his. AR Rahman is one of the most genuine, hard working and spiritual human beings I have ever met. After all these years, Oscars and Grammys, he still has a child-like fascination for what he does.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan: In my humble opinion, the greatest singer that ever lived. If there ever was a God, then I would expect him to have the voice of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. I was exposed to his music as a youngster and remember listening to it with tears in my eyes. I had no idea why I was crying, but at that moment I understood the power of music. I connected emotionally with the music, and that was one of the moments I realised music played a very special part for me, and music is exactly what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.

Shankar Mahadevan: One of the nicest persons in the entertainment industry, is controversy free and absolutely in love with music. Even though Shankar is such a successful Bollywood composer, he always finds time to experiment with music, sing devotional songs, perform classical concerts and collaborate with jazz musicians. I have had the great fortune to collaborate with him on multiple occasions, and he really energises the room when he walks into it. The true leader knows how to get things done with love and respect.

Hans Zimmer: Some of the most iconic Hollywood soundtracks have been composed/produced by Hans Zimmer. Some soundtracks have recognisable themes and motifs that have become iconic with time, and others are just soundscapes created, using music as a sound design tool. Both variations completely lift the spirit of the movies and serve its purpose of underscoring the narrative. So many talents nurtured by Hans have gone on to becoming hugely successful film composers. After I won the Grammy Award in 2015, Hans Zimmer was the first person I met backstage. I took a selfie with him and he congratulated me for the win. It was an amazing moment in my life.

BT: The film composer, DJ, record producer, artist, performer and many other musical things. BT was one of the first composers (of his stature) who was not afraid of letting out information on how he does things, giving insights to fans about his process and equipment. Many years ago, while watching the DVD of the movie Stealth, I discovered a featurette on the making of the music and it was so inspiring. BT was the composer and showed us how he constantly thinks out of the box, using technology and quirky ideas like playing a violin with a pen to get the emotions he needs for his music.

Bjork: The queen of her own genre of music and pretty much every other genre. Bjork really taught me how to expand my mind and thought process, and just create great music, and express myself. She is one of the reasons why I never entered Bollywood and just decided to express myself through my music. Music, above all else, is an art form, and Bjork understands this best. She uses her music as an extension of herself, her body, thoughts and philosophies.

Nitin Sawhney: If there is a single composer in the West, who truly understands fusion music, and how to bring the East and the West in perfect harmony, it is Nitin Sawhney. The musical genius can write scores, conduct orchestras, create electronic music, rock music, Indian classical compositions, film scores, spectacular live performances and everything in between. His score for Andy Serkis film Mowgli is the best Indian infused one I have ever heard. Also his work on natural history documentaries and other movies is excellent. I had the honour of meeting him during one of his trips to Dehradun, and it was an amazing three hours of discussing music, his journey and sharing samosas! I am a huge fan.

