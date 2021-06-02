My top 10 movies – Mimoh Chakraborty

By: Manju Chandran

BEING the son of legendary Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty means talented actor Mimoh Chakraborty has been surrounded by cinema from a young age.

His current film projects include the biopic Main Mulayam Singh Yadav, the thriller Rosh and forthcoming romantic comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra, which co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Mimoh selected 10 films he loves, in no particular order.

Baazigar (1993): This classic is by far one of the best Bollywood films ever made because it was a great thriller and unpredictable. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer was a film way ahead of its time and so new to Hindi cinema when it released. It was exciting to see the leading man be the antihero and of course, king Khan nailed it with his multi-layered role.

Phool Aur Angaar (1993): My father has delivered great films and memorable performances throughout his career. This is my all-time favourite film of my dad’s. I know Disco Dancer (1982) is his most iconic classic, but for me, he was a lion in this film and warrior-like. I used to call him the terminator after watching the film when we used to go for the trial shows.

Braveheart (1995): I dislike war, but I love epic battle-themed movies and especially those based on actual historical events. No one should encourage war, but the way Mel Gibson performed and directed this film was a cinematic masterpiece. I’ve now seen it countless number of times and that incredible background music gives you goosebumps every time.

The Departed (2006): For me, personally, this is the best gangster film ever made and even tops The Godfather (1972). The performances! The script! The tension! The direction! I remember watching it in the theatre and for not even a second could I even blink. Just brilliant!

Scream 2 (1997): I am a horror geek. From ghost films to slasher flicks, I have seen them all, but it is Scream 2 which gives me the thrills even today. I saw this film like a hundred times while growing up. The whole series is great, but part two is just the best.

The Dark Knight (2008): Master filmmaker Christopher Nolan raised the bar to a

whole new level with this breathtakingly brilliant film. I think we can all agree that this is by far the greatest superhero film ever made. The more I say, the less it will give justice to this masterpiece.

Alexander (2004): Although this epic didn’t receive the success it was due when it released, for me, it’s one of the best historical films I have ever seen. It was a magnum opus and was a masterpiece in my opinion. It deserves more credit than it perhaps gets.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006): This a masterpiece and a wonderful follow-up to the excellent Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003). It was built around a beautiful idea, which shook me and is a film which still brings me to tears whenever I see it. It is simply spellbinding and a must watch.

Saving Private Ryan (1998): I don’t think any film ever can be as lived or real as Saving Private Ryan. It showed the true horrors of war and the courage those brave men showed during the darkest era in mankind’s history! Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks have given us a film which will always be remembered as one of the all-time greats.

Daredevil Season 2 (2016): I know this doesn’t certify for a ‘film’, but I had to mention it as it introduced The Punisher (who is my all-time favourite superhero character). Every episode of the season was amazing and had a cinematic quality. It’s by far one of the best written and best showcased shows on Netflix.