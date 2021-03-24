My top 10 celebrity shoots – Nuno Oliveira

Priyanka Chopra for Brides Today: Priyanka Chopra is someone I had always wanted to work with. She is a multi-talented artist, who has made it big internationally, while breaking stereotypes and smashing the glass ceiling. She is a strong, intelligent woman, who is a great role model for girls in India and across the world. While we were doing this shoot, her work ethic and professionalism were evident. She is in control, knows what she wants and does all this while being one of the nicest people in the industry.







Aamir Khan for GQ: This shoot happened right after Aamir Khan’s record-breaking movie Dangal had come out. These are the kind of shoots photographers dream about. Shooting one of the biggest movie stars for the cover of the number one men’s magazine, GQ. Aamir Khan’s presence on set makes everyone understand that great things are about to happen. His intensity can be felt across the room. He is a gentleman and a pleasure to work with.

Ranveer Singh for Vogue BFFs: What can I say about Ranveer Singh? He is a force of nature! The moment he enters the set, it’s his show. His energy is contagious and he will go the extra mile to make sure every shoot gets the best results. I had this idea of him riding a bicycle while answering some questions. He was immediately on board. I told him to take two turns around us riding the bicycle, stop and then sit on the sofa to continue the interview. That’s when Ranveer decided to have some fun with us. He didn’t stop after the second turn. He just kept on going and told us he wasn’t going to stop. After a few extra turns, the DOP and Kamal Siddhu, who was hosting the show, were getting dizzy and couldn’t stop laughing while asking the questions. That’s what we get for challenging Ranveer; now, we had to try and keep up with him.

Shahid Kapoor for Elle: Shahid Kapoor is a perfectionist. He has an amazing sense of style and knows what he wants. It’s also nearly impossible to take a bad photo of him. He looks good from any angle. I had watched some of his movies in preparation for the shoot and was very impressed by him on-screen. It’s easy to see that he is someone who gives 100 per cent when he is on set.







Deepika Padukone for Vogue BFFs: I remember the moment Deepika entered the set of Vogue BFFs for the first time. She had that star quality that makes everyone stop whatever they are doing and just look at her. During the entire shoot her personality made everyone smile. Her honest answers about her personal issues kept us all glued to the screens.

Aditi Rao Hydari for Cosmopolitan: We went to Spain to shoot this cover for Cosmopolitan, and we had such a great time. The locations and styling were perfect. And after the shoot, we all went for a walk in the streets of Madrid. It was so much fun.







Nora Fatehi for FHM: Photographing Nora feels a little bit like I’m cheating as a photographer. Her beauty makes my work seem too easy. Every click looks amazing. And the energy on set is always so good. It’s an absolute pleasure to work with her.

Lisa Haydon for Harper’s Bazaar: This was a very special shoot. Lisa had her first baby, Zack, and this was the first time they were shooting together for the cover of a magazine. He was such a happy baby the entire day and it was a pleasure to see them together on the photos we did. I absolutely love the images we got that day. There is a so much tenderness in them. A shoot that will stay in my memory forever.







Vicky Kaushal for Hello: Vicky is such a nice guy. It was a very hot day and we were shooting outside under the sun. Still his attitude was impeccable throughout the entire shoot. He is one of those actors who will do whatever it takes to get the shot.

Anil Kapoor for Vogue BFFs: As someone who is not from India, Anil Kapoor was one of the few Bollywood celebrities I knew about and admired his work. While shooting with him and Arjun Kapoor for an episode of Vogue BFFs for Colors Infinity, I had the chance to see the master in action, and everything they say about him is true. He is smooth, charming, has the best sense of humour, and does all this while being one of the nicest persons I have met in the entertainment industry. It’s impossible not to love him.

Nuno Oliveira is a Mumbai-based photographer and director. Visit Instagram: @shotbynuno and www.shotbynuno.com





