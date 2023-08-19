MY PLAYLIST with Spectra

By: Spectra

EXCITING new rapper Spectra is captivating audiences with electrifying live performances, turbo-charged tracks and explosive collaborations. Real name Shubham Pal, the young talent is injecting a different energy into the Indian hip hop scene and quickly making himself one to watch.

Eastern Eye found out more by getting him to select 10 songs he loves.

Nothing Else Matters by Metallica: The American band developed a sub-genre in the 1990s. They felt this song, written by singer and guitarist James Hetfield, should never get recorded, but by God’s grace it was released and became very famous. I have listened to it since my childhood.

Bicky Don by Spectra: My recent release celebrates hip hop culture, and Noida, where I was born and brought up. In Noida, we embrace whatever we have, take pride in it, and celebrate that feeling. The song celebrating that Noida identity has a catchy hook and great lyrics. It’s fun, but it has dark, gangster and witty elements too.

m.A.A.d City by Kendrick Lamar ft MC Eiht: I listened to this song full volume on my earphones while commuting from Noida to my college in Delhi University. This song encapsulates the city Kendrick comes from and is featured on a legendary album. It remains in my playlist to this day.

Kaalarism by Spectra: I’m proud of this song and proud to say I wrote it. I performed it on the MTV Hustle, television round audition and had all four judges fighting to have me on their team. The respect and honour I receive for this song are unmatched. Kaalarism addresses the issue of colourism and racism head on.

Meri Bheegi Bheegi Si by Kishore Kumar: This RD Burman composition is from the classic Indian film Anamika. Kishore Kumar and RD Burman are legends in Bollywood. Their evergreen music still feels fresh even today. I grew up listening to this song and love it.

Loriyan by Spectra & Panther: We performed this song on MTV Hustle. To this day, we receive beautiful messages from people who love it. From its lyrics to everything else, it deeply connects with us. As artists, Panther and I are really proud of it. It’s musically and lyrically rich and relatable. It’s not overly technical like many raps, but connected with audiences, and the message resonated.

Madari by Clinton Cerejo, Vishal Dadlani, Sonu Kakkar: When talking about timeless songs, I must mention ones from my childhood. We used to tune in to Coke Studio when it aired on TV and YouTube. I have tremendous respect for these artists and what they created with Madari was legendary. It takes you to a different world and lives rent-free in my head.

Tum Nazar Mein by Spectra: It’s one of those emotional songs that deeply resonates with people. It portrays feelings of separation and guilt when encountering someone again during the Covid-19 phase. The imagery of people running behind cylinders and the collapse of hospitals stuck in my mind during that time, so I wrote and composed this track.

Game by Sidhu Moosewala & Shooter Kahlon: It’s hard to find someone who hasn’t been impacted by Sidhu Moosewala’s music. He is a huge legend and will be remembered for generations. This song took me to a different place when I first heard it. The lyrically strong song still motivates me whenever I need a boost. This beautiful song shows the power of music.

Ghamo Ka Raja by Spectra: The hook-line is so catchy that when I perform it on stage, the audience sings along with me. This song has a captivating melody, memorable chorus, and relatable lyrics. When I feel low or stressed in life, I listen to this song.