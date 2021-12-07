Website Logo
  Tuesday, December 07, 2021
My playlist with Raj&Vik

Raj Gujral and Vik Dee

By: Pramod Thomas

DYNAMIC duo Raj Gujral and Vik Dee have entertained crowds with their dynamite DJ skills. Both have a deep connection to music and teamed up for The People’s Show on global radio platform Rukus Avenue.

The US-based music heads entertain listeners around the world with hit bhangra tracks and interesting musical discussions.

Eastern Eye got them to select 10 songs they love, choosing five each.

Raj Gujral

Tera Yaar Bolda by Gitaz Bindrakhia: The original by his father is unbeatable, but there is something very special about this version. Gitaz knew if he is going to honour his father, he had to put out a remake with the highest quality, as those are big shoes to fill. I love the intro as it pays respect to his father, which holds dear to my heart for personal reasons. Snappy’s beat also keeps the original intact while modernising it.

Batuaa by Bhupinder Gill & Miss Neelam: While most Indian songs, especially duets such as this, are between a guy and girl who are involved, the couple in this song have a different relationship. It is between a jija and saali. This is the only song that has ever done that so well. Play this song and every jija-saali relationship on the dance floor is having a dance battle.

Jhanjar by Diljit Dosanjh & Gippy Grewal: What’s not to love about a song by two of the greatest Punjabi singers of the modern-day, before they became famous. Stories of them having beef are all just rumours. They just both veered off into their own careers. I think all of Punjabi music fans would love to see both of these artists back on a track to create another dance floor banger.

Brick by GV & Garry Sandhu: Not only a song about friendship, but Punjabi
friendship. This is true to the word. No matter where you go as a Punjabi and meet other Punjabis, we instantly connect with each other. The connection is instantly formed when you first notice the kara on our right wrist, our language, or that special Punjabi swagger.

Nachi Jo Saade Naal by Hans Raj Hans: As you can tell, I prefer old school Punjabi over the new. There were so many great hits from the 1990s that it really makes it hard to narrow them down. This is one song every generation recognises and loves. For me, I levitate to songs that are generational dance floor bangers like this.

Raj Gujral and Vik Dee

Vik Dee

Maula by The PropheC Ft Sardool Sikander: This was probably the last song the Late Sardool Sikander sang before his passing. The deep heartfelt vocals by both artists make the song amazing. You can feel the pain in each vocalist. The music is on point as always by The PropheC.

Me Belle by AP Dhillon Ft Amari: I have been following AP Dhillon’s career from day one and am a major fan. Not only does this song have an amazing flow, but it also has a meaning which most songs don’t have these days. I can sing this song to my wife line by line, and every time her heart melts.

Umbrella by Diljit & Intense: Diljit without a doubt has the best songs out there in the market. Umbrella was something that hit me hard! Smooth flow and with the love from Intense, music is superb. Chani’s lyrics make you want to work harder and buy a Rolls Royce. It’s a motivational anthem.

47 by Sidhu Moose Wala: This track has the hottest features, Mist and Stefflon Don. Most people didn’t even know who they were until Googling them but killed it on the track. After that, music was on a whole different level. Steel Banglez probably used no more than six instruments on this beat.

Milli-1 by Raf-Saperra &Desi Frenzy: Folk music is making a comeback in the UK, and it’s because of tracks like these by a new artist and producer. Music by an artist previously known as DJ Frenzy, the track offers an east coast bhangra vibe with authentic vocals by Raf.

