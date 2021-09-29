My Playlist – Saum G

Saum G

By: ASJAD NAZIR

MULTI-TALENTED artist Saum G has made a name for himself with an unmistakable sound anchored in electronic dance music that is masterfully fused with his cello.

The American born music producer, cellist, and vocalist has also made a name

for himself as a marvellous live performer, at home on the biggest stages. Not surprisingly, he has diverse music influences and that was apparent when Eastern Eye got the rapidly rising star to select songs he loves.

Superstar by Lupe Fiasco Ft. Matthew Santos: I love the chorus on this song, which makes you want to sing along. The lyrics from Lupe as well as the accentuation on each verse have

you wanting to listen to it on repeat.

Sky Walker by Miguel Ft. Travis Scott: The beat and melody on this song is bad ass. The melody takes minor tones and music and gets you bumping your head to the groove every time you listen to it.

Paper Boats by Bickram Ghosh: Bickram uses his mastery of Indian classical and composition to allow for a journey through sound when listening to this song. The music video takes the viewer through the scenes of Kolkata and wondrous transitions to allow for a culmination of intellectual sound and modern synth.

Creep by R3HAB & GATTÜSO: I love the drop on this song. It has a badass synth line that keeps you excited with the bassline pushing through your entire existence. The story of a stalker-type girl chasing an artist is quite interesting. The bassline moves and grooves at a fast pace causing you to want to drive faster or pump your fists.

Reload by Sebastian Ingrosso, Tommy Trash & John Martin: This song is a classic! Every time you hear the chorus you feel like you have been reloaded with energy to continue on whatever journey or task you need to do. When I performed at Coachella, I saw this act on one of the main stages and the song was epic.

Zindagi by Saum G: I love this song because we have pulsating synths with tantalizing cello that takes the listener through the journey of how life can get complicated when one’s love becomes difficult or ‘messed up’. The sound quality of the master was something I was very happy with. The cello part in this song requires you to understand the speed of the 16th note aggression with the live performance using 32nd note staccato attacks to further accentuate the art.

Stay by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber: This charted number one because of the catchy chorus line and top-line synth. You have to study this song to understand why it’s a hit! The music video is alright, but the catchy chorus makes it a win.

Drink The Sea by The Glitch Mob: This entire album and a lot of Glitch Mob’s work is just epic production and attention to detail for a live show experience in your living room.

Wicked Game by Chris Isaac: This American classic gets me with the melody every time. The song uses melodic magic to pull a listener deep into the emotions of the singer. You will find yourself hearing the song and melody in your head many times after listening to it.

Inferno by Sub Urban & Bella Poarch: This song is a new modern pop number that is getting a lot of attention alongside Bieber’s Stay. The production is good as well as the audio engineering makes the song pop clearly and heavily in most sound systems.

