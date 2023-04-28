Sudha Murty jokes: ‘My daughter made Rishi Sunak prime minister’

In a video circulating online, Sudha Murty can be heard saying: “I made my husband a businessman. My daughter made her husband Prime Minister of the UK.”

Prime minister Rishi Sunak’s mother-in-law Sudha Murty said her daughter, Akshata Murty, “made her husband a prime minister.”

“The reason is the glory of the wife. See how a wife can change a husband. But I could not change my husband. I made my husband a businessman, and my daughter made her husband a Prime Minister.”

Sunak married Akshata in 2009, and the prime minister has swiftly risen in British politics, entering Downing Street in October last year.

Akshata is the daughter of one of the world’s wealthiest billionaires and Infosys co-founder, Narayana Murthy, and with an estimated personal fortune of around £730 million.

Sunak, the son of a GP father Yashvir and pharmacist mother Usha, is the youngest prime minister of UK in modern history at age 42. He became the prime minister in just seven years since entering parliament.

In the video Sudha also speaks about how her daughter has influenced the prime minister’s life in other ways, particularly his diet.

Her family, she explained, have long followed a tradition of fasting every Thursday.

“Yes, what should be started on Thursday, they started Infosys on Thursday, not only that, but our son-in-law, who married our daughter, has been in England for 150 years from their ancestor’s time, but they are very religious,” she said.

“After getting married, he asked, ‘why do you start anything on Thursday?’ They said we will go to Raghavendra Swami. He fasts every Thursday. Our son-in-law’s mother fasts every Monday, but our son-in-law fasts on Thursdays.”

