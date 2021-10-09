Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 09, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257

Entertainment

MX Player drops the trailer of Krishna Bhatt’s relationship drama Sanak – Ek Junoon

Sanak – Ek Junoon Poster (Photo credit: MX Player)

By: Mohnish Singh

MX Player has launched the trailer of their new streaming show Sanak – Ek Junoon, presented by Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt. The series, directed by Krishna Bhatt, brings to the fore the price people are willing to pay to achieve success in life. Sanak – Ek Junoon features Rohit Bose Roy and Aindrita Ray in starring roles. It starts streaming on MX Player on 16th October and will be available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Sanak – Ek Junoon tells the story of a small-town ambitious couple, Ajay (Rohit Bose Roy) and Ragini (Aindrita Ray) who relocate to Mumbai in the hope of a superior lifestyle. Ajay, a junior lawyer, is offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by his boss Mr. Shekhawat (Pawan Chopra), but in exchange, he must compromise on his values and part with what is dear to him.

Krishna Bhatt said, “I wanted to showcase the moral perplexity that a common man goes through when they are asked to compromise on their morals in order to achieve more in life whilst exploring where they would draw the line. Sanak – Ek Junoon is the depiction of a small-town couple’s struggle in a big world where they get stuck in a brutal cycle that changes life as they know it.”

Elaborating on his character, Rohit Bose Roy said, “Ajay is not power-hungry himself, but he is over-ambitious which makes him vulnerable to the power-hungry shark-infested waters at his mega law firm. This series portrays how horribly wrong it can go when you become blinded by your ambition. You not only destroy a chance at living your own dreams but also stand to ruin the lives of everyone around you.”

Aindrita Ray added saying, “I feel there are times when everyone loses their way on the road to success, and I believe that it is the responsibility of the people around us to keep us grounded in these hard situations. This series will strike a chord with a lot of people who belittle their own self-worth for those whom they love.”

In addition to Rohit Bose Roy and Aindrita Ray, Sanak – Ek Junoon also features Rushad Rana, Rishi Deshpande, Antara Banerjee, Amaara Sangam, Tasneem Ali, and Harpreet Jatail in important roles.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
“He has got that laser focus”: Michael Pearce on casting Riz Ahmed in Encounter
Entertainment
Here’s what Parineeti Chopra plays in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu reacts to Sonakshi Sinha’s comment about star kids also losing out on films
Entertainment
Nidhhi Agerwal: I am tired of being called a modern, glamorous girl
Entertainment
Exclusive: Director Shoojit Sircar reveals Irrfan Khan was the first choice for Sardar Udham, praises…
Entertainment
Pratik Gandhi on 1 year of Scam 1992: Dear 9th Oct, you’ve a special place…
Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor’s fan writes a letter thanking the actor for revealing about his…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh complete the shooting of their next film…
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar for Action…
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan wraps up the shooting of Adipurush
Entertainment
Tiger Shroff calls it a wrap on his next Heropanti 2
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan approached to headline Maddock Films’ next
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
“He has got that laser focus”: Michael Pearce on casting…
Here’s what Parineeti Chopra plays in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai
Taapsee Pannu reacts to Sonakshi Sinha’s comment about star kids…
MX Player drops the trailer of Krishna Bhatt’s relationship drama…
Nidhhi Agerwal: I am tired of being called a modern,…
Exclusive: Director Shoojit Sircar reveals Irrfan Khan was the first…