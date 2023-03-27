Mumbai Indians win WPL as Sciver-Brunt guides team to victory

Despite captain Kaur’s run-out, Sciver-Brunt steered the team home with the help of Amelia Kerr in an unbeaten partnership of 39

Natalie Sciver-Brunt – Image Credit: Twitter

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Natalie Sciver-Brunt, a player of Mumbai Indians, praised her team as a “special group of girls” after her unbeaten 60 led them to a seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the final of the Women’s Premier League.

Mumbai successfully chased down Delhi’s total of 131-9 with three balls remaining, thanks to Sciver-Brunt’s 72-run third-wicket partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Kaur was run out in the 17th over, but Sciver-Brunt scored her third half-century of the tournament to secure the victory with Amelia Kerr (14 not out) in an unbeaten stand of 39. Sciver-Brunt hit the winning boundary, leading to celebrations from the Mumbai dugout.

The franchise, owned by Nita Ambani, the wife of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, now has six IPL crowns, including five from the men’s team. Kaur and Sciver-Brunt expressed their joy and pride at the team’s win.

“It (the win) means everything. At the start of the competition, I didn’t know what to expect,” player of the match Sciver-Brunt said.

“Coming together with a special group of girls with the Mumbai Indians, really special to be standing here.”

Kaur said, “It feels like a dream, for everyone here. So many people were asking when will the WPL come and that day is here, and we are so happy and proud.”

England’s Issy Wong and West Indies’ Hayley Matthews starred with the ball to set up a victory for Mumbai Indians over Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League final on Sunday (26).

After electing to bat first, Delhi lost wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 131-9. Mumbai lost their openers early in the chase but a key 72-run partnership between skipper Kaur and Sciver-Brunt anchored the team to victory with Sciver-Brunt remaining unbeaten on 60.

The WPL is the second most lucrative domestic women’s sport competition globally after WNBA basketball in the United States.

The 16th edition of the men’s IPL, which remains the biggest revenue earner for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), begins on Friday in Ahmedabad.

With inputs from AFP