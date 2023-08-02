Mumbai Indians New York win US Twenty20 title

Nita Ambani celebrates with the team.

By: Eastern Eye

MUMBAI Indians New York won the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket, the US T20 league, beating Seattle Orcas by seven wickets.

Six teams representing major US cities participated in the tournament that started on July 13.

In the final, Seattle Orcas scored 183 for loss of nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs. MI New York chased down a total of 184 in just 16 overs to win by six wickets with captain Nicholas Pooran leading from the front with an unbeaten hundred.

MI New York, which is owned by Indiawin Sports (a Reliance company), “put on a series of captivating performances to win the inaugural edition of MLC at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas”, a company statement said.

Team owner Nita Ambani, wife of billionaire and Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, was pitch side. Ambani described the atmosphere for the final as “unbelievable and really exciting.”

She also hailed the impact of the tournament that has seen some of the best players in the world in action.

“Just look at the atmosphere here. It looks like a festival of cricket. I think MLC is a momentous step in the development of cricket in this region. Sport can be a bedrock of society and especially in the US it’s a big part of the culture.

So, for us to join hands with MLC and play our role in the growth and development of cricket in this region is fantastic. I’m enjoying every moment of it,” she said.

MI New York is one of the five teams that are part of the Mumbai Indian franchise across the globe.

“It’s been wonderful to see the growth of cricket around the world and especially MI going to the UAE, South Africa and now here in the US,” said Ambani.

“We also have a women’s team which I am very, very proud of. It was so wonderful to see these young girls coming from such diverse backgrounds coming and playing together as a team. It was very heart-warming.”

Ambani also hoped that the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be a game changer. “I’m a big supporter of girls in sports and I hope we can take it forward in every sport possible,” she said.