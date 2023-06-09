Muhsin Yesilada: Most of my jokes are based on real conversations

Eastern Eye caught up with someone you will be hearing a lot more about to discuss all things comedy.

Muhsin Yesilada

By: Eastern Eye

One of the hottest young comedians on the UK live circuit right now is Muhsin Yesilada.

The fast rising stand-up star has been touring with The Muslims Are Coming show, along with finding himself on other actionpacked line-ups. His high energy brand of humour has connected him with cross-generational audiences and definitely made him one to watch, with forthcoming gigs including being part of the popular Bring The Laughter tour.

What first connected you to comedy?

As a child, my parents decided it was appropriate to let me watch Eddie Murphy’s Delirious standup special on TV. My earliest memory of watching standup is that special, and I still watch it from time to time. I loved everything about it and started watching standup whenever possible.

What do you remember about your first stand-up comedy gig?

I remember being extremely nervous. About a dozen friends from university came to support me. I prepared for a few months, constantly rehearsing my material so I wouldn’t forget. Two minutes in, I forgot. But it was a great night, and I decided that this was something I would eventually pursue.

How do you feel on stage now, when performing live?

I love it. I get to have fun and be myself. When you first start, being yourself during a set is difficult. Now I’m in a place where I can improvise and have fun with the audience.

What has The Muslims are Coming tour been like?

It is always great to perform on The Muslims are Coming tour. The audiences have been brilliant, and working with incredible comedians is always a pleasure.

What is it like being on a line-up with other comedians on shows like The Muslims Are Coming and Bring the Laughter?

It is a huge pleasure. Many of the acts are well-established and have brilliant careers. It’s a great space for me to learn.

How much of your comedy is based on personal experiences?

Almost all the stories about my family are true and dramatised for the performance. I hope that others can hear the stories about my family and see shades of their own within the stories.

Do you sometimes think you reveal too much on stage?

I only speak about things that I’m comfortable talking about. I also run jokes by my mum to get her stamp of approval. I still need to get her permission!

Would you say you’re a fearless comedian?

Not yet. Maybe one day.

Who is your own comedy hero?

My comedy hero is probably Eddie Murphy. Although he only released two specials, they made a lasting impression on me. I really admire his stage presence, storytelling, and relatability.

Who is the funniest person you know in real life?

My mother is the funniest person I know. She is great to be around

Where is the strangest place you have come up with a joke?

The shower is my comedy office. I come up with my best jokes there. Shower times are very important to me.

Has being funny ever helped you get out of trouble in real life?

In school. There were several occasions where I joked my way out of situations. Some memorable ones include breaking into the staff room to have lunch with the work experience teacher assistants, making loud bird noises through classroom doors and running away.

What inspires you as a comedian?

My friends and my family. Most of my jokes are based on real conversations. I package that into stories for stand-up.

Catch Muhsin Yesilada on The Muslims Are Coming tour at The Studio, Morley Street, Bradford BD7 1AJ on Friday (9); and Warwick Arts Centre, University of Warwick, Coventry CV4 7AL on June 23.

www.luventertainment.co.uk and Instagram: @muhsin_yesilada