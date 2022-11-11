MS Dhoni set to foray into Tamil cinema; teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj to make?

If Dhoni goes on to sign the film on the dotted line, it will mark his acting debut.

Mahinder Singh Dhoni (Photo credit: ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most celebrated Indian cricketers ever, recently ventured into film production with the launch of his banner, Dhoni Entertainment.

He is set to bankroll a couple of projects in various popular Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam before branching out to other languages.

But if fresh reports are to be believed, well-known Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is keen to bring Dhoni on board for one of his most upcoming films but not as a producer.

According to reports, Lokesh is keen to rope in Dhoni in one of his much-awaited films. If he manages to convince the former cricketer to sign on the dotted line, it will mark his acting debut. This project will be a part of the very popular Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) which is the Tamil cinema franchise that is established by the director.

Some reports also suggest that this film might be the one Lokesh is making with Vijay. Temporarily titled Thalapathy 67, the project will get off the ground once Vijay wraps up work on his ongoing film Varisu.

A couple of days ago, speculations were rife in the media that Dhoni will soon produce a Tamil film that has Ramesh Thamilmani attached as director. It was reported that Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni had conceptualized the project.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is in much demand after he delivered one of the biggest hits in the history of Tamil cinema with his last release Vikram (2022), starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles.

In addition to a film with Vijay, the filmmaker is also planning to make a superhero action film with superstar Suriya. Titled Irumbu Kai Mayavi, the film is said to be based on a famous DC novel. If reports are to be believed, Hombale Films, the makers of KGF might bankroll the upcoming project.

