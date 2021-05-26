Mrunal Thakur wants to do a “passionately romantic” film with Shah Rukh Khan

Mrunal Thakur (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who rose to fame with her praise-worthy performances in such notable films as Love Sonia (2018), Super 30 (2019), and Batla House (2019), wishes to work with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a really passionately romantic film.

“I am in love with Shah Rukh Khan,” she tells an Indian publication, adding, “If I ever get to work with him, I do not know if I would even perform or just end up looking at him. I really wish to work with SRK in a nice romantic number.”

The actress rues that Bollywood does not produce romantic films like Kal Ho Na Ho (2003), Main Hoon Na (2005), and Veer Zaara (2004) anymore.

She goes on to add, “I want to be a part of a movie with SRK where it is really passionately romantic. You remember Roja (1992), what a beautiful film it was! It was just the way they looked at each other. I think that treatment is not happening now. It is just like too bold now and everybody is really – like even the characters that we play – ready to jump onto each other and start kissing.”

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur has her plate full with some really interesting projects. She will next be seen in Toofaan, alongside Farhan Akhtar. Toofaan will be followed by Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, which is the official remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name.

Apart from Toofaan and Jersey, the actress also plays important roles in such upcoming films as Aankh Micholi and Pippa. Thakur is receiving a lot of good offers from the south Indian film industry also. Buzz has it that she has signed on to star opposite Dulquer Salmaan in an upcoming Telugu film.

