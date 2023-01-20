Website Logo
  • Friday, January 20, 2023
Mother of 5 has sleepless nights over racist death threat graffiti on home, kids ask ‘is someone going to hurt us?’

She said she approached the police over the abusive attacks but claimed that she did not hear back from them over their investigation.

Representative Image (iStock)

By: Shubham Ghosh

A petrified mother of five has been living in fear with her family after unidentified racists sprayed appalling death threats on their city council home in Birmingham, BirminghamLive reported.

She also said that the attack prompted her children to ask her whether someone was planning to hurt them.

Vile graffiti, including ‘p*** scum out’, ‘dead’, and ‘ISIS out’, appeared on an outside wall, window, door, rear gate and paving slab at the family’s home in Acocks Green along with the St George’s cross, on Monday (16).

The 33-year-old woman, who requested anonymity, said the entire family is now sleeping together in one room so that they feel safe, the report added.

She said the scary part is that they do not know who is behind the attacks, what prompted them for such acts, and whether they have any sinister plan.

Besides the graffiti, dog excrement has also been thrown at the house door which has been repeatedly kicked in the middle of the night. The family also found its waste bin ending up in a canal nearby.

The woman has also approached the police over the incidents but has reportedly not heard back over their investigation. She also went to Birmingham City Council asking it to remove the graffiti earlier this week and it was set to be cleaned only on Friday (20) after BirminghamLive contacted the local officials.

“I switched tenancy from Bordesley Green to Acocks Green with my Birmingham city council house in November 2021 but I have had nothing but trouble. It’s been a nightmare move. The worst ever,” the woman told BirminghamLive.

“I lived at my previous property for many years without any problems. Someone graffitied the back of the house with death threats and racial abuse.

“I have had my bin chucked Into the canal, door gets kicked regularly and loudly in the middle of the night on different days. I get racial abuse. I’ve had dog poo thrown at my door now to start the new year.

She said the racial targeting has left her “quite scared” and she was worried over her family’s safety.

“I’ve been a Birmingham city council tenant for 14 years. This is the first time in my life I have experienced something like this. It’s absolutely shocking. I don’t feel like I can live here anymore or make this place my happy home for me and my children,” she added.

She also said that her children, who are between eight and 14, are all scared and ask her daily, “Is someone going to hurt us?”

She felt the council or the local authority could do more about it.

BirminghamLive later spoke to the spokesperson of the city council who said the authorities were in touch with partners and the family over concerns regarding “anti-social behaviour” and made arrangements for removing the graffiti from their home.

The West Midlands Police issued a statement saying, “We were called on 17 January to Acocks Green after concerns of racially-motivated hate crime. Our investigation is ongoing and officers will be making contact with the victim to provide an update. Anyone with information can contact us on 101 or via Live Chat on our website quoting crime number 20/32976/23.”

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

