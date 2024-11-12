  • Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Morrisons poaches key Asda executive

Andrew Staniland will start at Morrisons in early February

Customers arrive and leave from an Asda supremarket store in Ashford, south east England. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

MORRISONS has hired Andrew Staniland, a seasoned grocery executive, who was set to join Asda as vice president next year.

Instead, Staniland will start at Morrisons in early February as group trading director and sit on the executive committee, reported the Telegraph.

Morrisons CEO Rami Baitieh praised Staniland as an “exceptional talent” with a strong track record in the grocery industry, having held senior roles at Iceland Foods, Aldi, Waitrose, and a prior stint at Morrisons.

This unexpected move is a setback for Asda, where Staniland was chosen to lead its fresh and frozen food division starting in March. His arrival was intended to fill a gap left by the departure of commercial director Paul Gillow and was part of a larger strategy to revitalise the chain, which has faced declining sales and strong competition from Aldi and Lidl.

Earlier this year, Asda’s chairman, Lord Rose, expressed concerns about the supermarket’s struggles, taking on more responsibilities himself after former CEO Mohin Issa stepped down in September.

Asda has been working to boost its leadership team in recent months, hiring former Morrisons supply chain director Lauren Lepley and M&S asset protection director Mark Henry.

As it tries to recover market share, Asda recently announced an additional £13 million investment in staff hours to improve customer service. However, it has faced backlash over recent layoffs affecting head office and IT staff.

According to reports, Asda’s market share has fallen from 14.8pc to 12.6pc since its takeover by the billionaire Issa brothers and private equity giant TDR Capital.

The firm declined to comment on Staniland’s decision to join Morrisons.

Related Stories
UK

Boohoo snubs Frasers in key investor meetings
Business

Air India-Vistara merger complete, Singapore Airlines adds £29.54m investment
Business

India’s Amul set to enter European market
Business

£1 bn NIC bill for Tesco adds to price rise worries
UK

Boohoo challenges Frasers’ influence in business strategy
INDIA

India watchdog finds Zomato, Swiggy breached competition laws
Business

ArcelorMittal’s third quarter net income falls to £222 million
INDIA

Indian court orders liquidation of Jet Airways
HEADLINE STORY

Bank of England cuts interest rate, hints further reductions
Business

Deutsche Bank adds £46.85 million capital to India operations
Business

Swiggy eyes £1.03 billion in India’s second-biggest IPO of 2024
UK

Reeves pledges strong free trade push with Trump
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Morrisons poaches key Asda executive
Ricky-Kej-Anoushka-Shankar Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar nominated for 67th Grammy Awards
Migration Museum London assembly calls for public funding for Migration Museum’s new…
Sara Sharif’s father accused of abusing three girlfriends
Boohoo snubs Frasers in key investor meetings
Vistara Air India-Vistara merger complete, Singapore Airlines adds £29.54m investment