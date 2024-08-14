Morne Morkel named India’s new bowling coach

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 28: Morne Morkel of the Proteas during the South African national men’s cricket team training session at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on March 28, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

India has appointed former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel as its new bowling coach, the country’s cricket board announced on Wednesday.

Morkel will work alongside Gautam Gambhir, the World Cup-winning Indian batter, who became the team’s head coach last month. The two have previously collaborated at the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Durban Super Giants in the SA20.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Gambhir recommended Morkel for the position.

Morkel, 39, who was Pakistan’s bowling coach until December last year, replaces former India fast bowler Paras Mhambrey.

Morkel has taken 544 wickets in international cricket, excelling across all formats.

He was South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in the 2015 World Cup, but Test cricket was his strongest suit, where he claimed 309 wickets in 86 matches during his 12-year career.

India’s next series will be at home against Bangladesh in September, followed by another home series against New Zealand.

Later in the year, the team will tour Australia.

(With inputs from AFP)