‘Monkey Man’: Second trailer for Dev Patel’s directorial debut out

Universal Pictures is set to release Monkey Man on April 5.

A still from Monkey Man

By: Mohnish Singh

After receiving a rousing response for the first trailer of Monkey Man, Universal Pictures has now dropped a second trailer for the much-anticipated directorial debut of Dev Patel.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, the action thriller stars Patel as Kid, a young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club wearing a gorilla mask.

The second trailer focuses on the backstory that drives Patel’s character to seek revenge on the people responsible for the death of his mother. As things heat up, Phil Collins’ classic song “In The Air Tonight” plays, with drums driving the protagonist’s story from man to champion of the people.

Aside from Patel, the film also has Sobhita Dhulipala, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Makarand Deshpande, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher, and Sharlto Copley on the cast. The new trailer features them all and many others.

The action thriller made its world premiere on March 11, 2024, at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.

It was originally set to release on Netflix until Universal and Jordan Peele acquired the film. Universal Pictures is set to release Monkey Man on April 5. It will have to face competition from horror prequel The First Omen from the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios.

