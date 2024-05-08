Mohit Ramchandani accused of being abusive racist in a lawsuit

The lawsuit is filed by the mother of his child, Mexican citizen Patricia Del Castillo.

Mohit Ramchandani (Photo credit: sarah.delcastillo/Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Mohit Ramchandani, who has worked in films with stars such as Paul Rudd and Anne Hathaway and is known for directing indie feature Dreamer and City of Dreams, has been accused of being an abusive racist in a lawsuit filed by the mother of his child, Mexican citizen Patricia Del Castillo.

The couple met in Mexico in September 2021 while Ramchandani was working on his directorial debut, City of Dreams. Del Castillo now claims Ramchandani is a raging racist who said he hated Mexicans and also emotionally and physically abused her while she was pregnant.

According to her, Ramchandani said to her, “I HATE MEXICO. I HATE F****** MEXICANS! And if Trump runs in 2024 then on my mother’s life, I’m voting for him and making a political contribution to the wall!”

Ramchandani is also accused of sending messages that read: ‘I should punch this fu**ing Be**** in the face,’ ‘Fu***** c***s****ng Mexican post house,’ ‘It is the sh*****t place I’ve ever been to in my life.

‘It’s worst than Hong Kong and China,’ ‘Number 1 s****ole, and ‘Vote Trump 2024.’

Del Castillo, who is a lawyer in Mexico, also claims in the suit that Ramchandani forced her into a health regime that included coffee enemas while she was pregnant.

The suit states: ‘When Ms. Del Castillo expressed her concerns over taking the supplements Ramchandani insisted she take, he became furious, blamed her “forgetting” to take her supplements on her job, threatened to destroy her work computer and deprived her of sleep until she promised to quit her job the next morning.’

Born in Mumbai, India, and raised in London, Ramchandani initially worked as a film producer on projects that starred Paul Rudd, Anne Hathaway, Jamie Dornan, Luke Wilson, and Tim Roth, among others.

He also directed the short film Devil’s Creek before helming Dreamer which stars Alfredo Castro, Paulina Gaitan, Francisco Denis, and Diego Calva.