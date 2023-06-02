Modi invited to address joint meeting of US Congress on June 22

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

The leaders of the US Congress said on Friday (2) they had invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and Senate on June 22, one of the highest honours Washington affords to foreign dignitaries.



“During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India’s future and speak to the global challenges our countries both face,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a letter to Modi.



They said the address would celebrate the enduring friendship between the United States and India.



(Reuters)