Highlights

Narendra Modi shared a 10-slide GTA-themed post comparing India's development in 2013 with its position in 2026.

Social media users responded with gaming jokes, including demands for a 'Har Ghar PS5 Yojana' and a national holiday to play GTA 6.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh mocked the Prime Minister's choice of game, pointing to its criminal protagonists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined the global excitement surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), using the long-awaited game's launch to highlight what he described as India's transformation over the past 13 years.

In a post shared on X on Thursday (November 19), Modi wrote, “India is playing a whole new game!” and shared a 10-slide carousel titled ‘Between GTA V and VI, here's how’.

The graphics drew comparisons between India's position when GTA V was released in September 2013 and the country's development in 2026. The post covered areas including the economy, poverty reduction, sanitation, renewable energy, railway electrification, digital connectivity, space startups and defence exports.

The timing coincided with the worldwide release of GTA 6, which arrived on November 19 after a 13-year gap between the two main instalments.

PM Modi's GTA 6 post prompts memes and gaming jokes

The Prime Minister's use of one of gaming's most recognisable franchises attracted a range of reactions online.

Some users praised the unexpected pop-culture reference. One called Modi the “Coolest Prime Minister ever”, while others described him as their “favourite influencer” and an “OG creator”.

Others turned the post into an opportunity for gaming-related requests. One user jokingly asked for a 'Har Ghar PS5 Yojana', suggesting a PlayStation 5 for every household.

Another requested a national holiday so people could play GTA 6, writing: “Modi ji National Holiday karwa dijiye please GTA 6 khelna hai.”

The responses added a humorous dimension to a post primarily intended to promote the government's development record.

Congress takes a swipe at Modi's gaming reference

The post also drew criticism from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who questioned the Prime Minister's attempt to connect with younger audiences through the franchise.

In a post on X, the Congress general secretary for communications described Modi's use of GTA V and GTA VI imagery as a “desperate bid to reach out to the youth”.

He then pointed to the games' criminal protagonists, adding: “How very appropriate.”

The remark turned the gaming reference into a political exchange, with Ramesh using the storyline of the franchise to take a swipe at the Prime Minister.

What did Modi's GTA-themed graphics claim about India's progress?

The 10 slides presented a series of comparisons between 2013 and 2026, highlighting changes across several sectors.

Among the figures shared by Modi were:

Solar power: India's solar capacity was shown rising from 2.82 GW to 175 GW.

India's solar capacity was shown rising from 2.82 GW to 175 GW. Railway electrification: The graphics claimed coverage had increased from 20 per cent to 99.6 per cent.

The graphics claimed coverage had increased from 20 per cent to 99.6 per cent. Space startups: The number was shown increasing from one to 440.

The number was shown increasing from one to 440. Internet costs: The price of 1GB of data was presented as falling from Rs 308 to Rs 7.51.

The price of 1GB of data was presented as falling from Rs 308 to Rs 7.51. Defence exports: The post said India had become an exporter of defence equipment to more than 80 countries.

The post said India had become an exporter of defence equipment to more than 80 countries. Naxal-affected districts: The graphics claimed the number had fallen from 182 to zero.

The post also contrasted India's earlier inclusion in the 'Fragile Five' group of economies with its current position as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

These are figures and descriptions presented in the Prime Minister's carousel. They should be understood as the government's account of its progress, rather than independent verification of every claim.

By using the release of GTA 6 as a backdrop, Modi brought a major gaming moment into India's political conversation, while the reactions showed how quickly a pop-culture reference can become a subject of both online humour and political debate.