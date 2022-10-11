Website Logo
  • Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Mila Kunis says ‘not standing up’ at Oscars was a ‘no-brainer’ following Will Smith’s slap

Kunis has slammed the standing ovation Will Smith received at the 2022 Oscars for winning Best Actor, after his slapping incident involving Chris Rock.

Mila Kunis (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mila Kunis has slammed the standing ovation that actor Will Smith received at the 2022 Oscars for winning Best Actor, after his slapping incident involving comedian Chris Rock.

According to Fox News, despite the majority of the audience standing up to applaud the actor after his big win for his role in ‘King Richard’, Kunis stood by her decision to not stand up for Smith. She recently told a magazine, “The idea of leading by example only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead. We have our tiny little tribe here at home, and never once do I want to tell them to do something if I’m not willing to do it myself.”

“Not standing up, to me, was a no-brainer, but what was shocking to me was how many people did stand up. I thought, ‘Wow, what a time we’re living in that rather than do what’s right, people focus on doing what looks good.’ It’s insane to me,” Kunis added, reported Fox News.

She and her husband Ashton Kutcher had remained seated at the ceremony where Chris Rock had been slapped by Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Kunis recently faced her own struggle in the spotlight, after being booed by the audience while appearing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ during a taping in Brooklyn.
Still, she remained a good sport about it, joking with Kimmel, “What’s wrong with your audience? Very New York of you, very New York,” as per Fox News.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

