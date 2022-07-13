Mickey Rourke finds Tom Cruise ‘irrelevant’: ‘The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years’

Rourke on Monday appeared on the British TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored and launched a scathing attack on Top Gun: Maverick actor.

By: Mohnish Singh

Tom Cruise is one of the biggest stars Hollywood has ever produced. The actor enjoys a massive fan following in every nook and corner of the world. But it seems he has lost his sheen for Mickey Rourke. What makes us think so?

Well, Rourke on Monday appeared on the British TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored and launched a scathing attack on Cruise, calling him “irrelevant” and claiming that the actor has “been doing the same effing part for 35 years.”

When Morgan asked if Rourke was impressed by Cruise leading Top Gun: Maverick to gross more than $1 billion worldwide, Rourke scoffed at the question and said, “That doesn’t mean shit to me.”

He went on to add, “The guy has been doing the same effing part for 35 years. I got no respect for that.”

Rourke did not stop just there. He further said that he doesn’t “care about money and power,” and highlighted the work of actors he does hold in high esteem. “I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and Chris Walken and De Niro’s early work, and Richard Harris’s work and Ray Winstone’s work. That’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Monty Clift and Brando back in the day. A lot of guys that tried to stretch as actors.”

When asked if he thought Cruise was “a good actor,” Rourke responded, “I think he’s irrelevant. In my world.”

Rourke earlier this year played a violent ex-con in The Commando and a violent military officer in Warhunt. In November, he will be seen portraying a pivotal role in Roman Polanski’s The Palace.

As for Cruise, the actor has Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One in the pipeline. The film is set to release on July 14th, 2023. The second part of the film hit cinemas on June 28th, 2024.

