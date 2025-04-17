Michelle Trachtenberg cause of death confirmed as diabetes complications

Skip to content
Michelle Trachtenberg, the actress best known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, passed away in February 2025 at the age of 39. The cause of death has now been confirmed as complications from diabetes, according to the New York City medical examiner’s office.

Trachtenberg was found unresponsive in her Manhattan apartment, and while the initial cause of death was undetermined, recent toxicology tests have provided clarity. The medical examiner’s office confirmed that no foul play was involved, and since there were no signs of criminal activity, they did not perform an autopsy, respecting her family’s wishes. Her family, who follows Orthodox Jewish traditions, had requested no post-mortem examination.

A childhood star who grew into a beloved TV icon, Michelle Trachtenberg leaves behind a lasting impact on entertainmentGetty Images


The actress had been living with diabetes, a chronic condition where the body struggles to regulate blood sugar levels. Complications from the disease can lead to serious health issues, including heart disease, kidney failure, and liver problems. Trachtenberg had reportedly received a liver transplant in the past, though the specifics surrounding the operation remain unclear.

Trachtenberg’s death came as a shock to her fans, many of whom were unaware of her health struggles. Known for her early work as a child star, including her role in Harriet the Spy, she later gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl. Her talent and presence on screen earned her a loyal following and numerous accolades throughout her career.

From Harriet the Spy to Gossip Girl, Michelle Trachtenberg’s acting career captivated generations of viewersGetty Images


In the wake of her death, friends and co-stars, including Blake Lively and Sarah Michelle Gellar, have expressed their grief. Lively, who worked with Trachtenberg on Gossip Girl, described her as someone who approached everything with passion and loyalty. Gellar, who played her sister on Buffy, shared an emotional tribute, reflecting on their deep bond both on and off-screen.

Trachtenberg’s passing brings to light the often-overlooked dangers of diabetes and the importance of managing chronic health conditions. Despite her untimely death, her legacy as a beloved actress and friend continues to inspire those who knew her.

