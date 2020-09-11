MeToo movement: Model Dimple Paul accuses Sajid Khan of sexual harassment

In 2018, the #MeToo movement had become a rage in India. A lot of actresses, journalists, and even women working in the cooperate sector had spoken about sexual harassment at the workplace.

Well, many Bollywood celebs especially filmmakers were accused of sexual harassment and one of them was Sajid Khan. A couple of actresses and even a journalist had spoken against the filmmaker and his misbehaviour.

Now, model Dimple Paul has accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment. She shared a note on Instagram with the caption, “Before democracy dies and there is no freedom of speech anymore I thought I should speak !”

Her note read, “When #MeToo movement started a lot of people spoke about Sajid Khan but I did not dare to because like every other actor who has no god father and had to earn for family I kept quiet. Now I don’t have my parents with me I’m earning for myself I can dare to tell that I have been harassed by Sajid Khan at the age of 17. He spoke dirty to me he tried to touch me he even told me to strip in front of him just to get a role in his upcoming Housefull movie.”

“God knows with how many girls he has done this I’m coming out now not for any pity party it’s just that I realised that had affected me so bad when I was a child and chose not to speak. But it’s high time no? These bastards should be behind the bars not only for casting couch but also for manipulating and for stealing away your dreams. But I did not stop!!! But the wrong I did was not to speak about it!”