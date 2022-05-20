Website Logo
  • Friday, May 20, 2022
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Merthyr Cricket Club issues apology over racism row

FILE PHOTO: People hold up placards as they take part in the inaugural Million People March march from Notting Hill to Hyde Park in London. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A cricket club in Wales has issued an apology after a row over a tweet which was termed ‘racist’, media reports said. 

The Merthyr Cricket Club called for chocolates in a tweet to celebrate a victory after beating Briton Ferry Town with Asian players.

“Results are in, 1sts get the chocolates down in Briton Ferry Town! Chasing down 186!…” The post was called out for referring to Briton Ferry Town, which has a majority Asian team. The tweet has since been deleted and a Cricket Wales investigation has determined that “no offence was intended by the reference in the tweet,” the club tweeted.

An investigation has been launched on whether the mention of ‘chocolate’ referred to Briton Ferry’s Asian contingent of players.

One former Briton Ferry player, originally from Pakistan, said that he was ‘very offended’ by the tweet.

“I came across it and became very offended. This topic is so sensitive for people from ethnic backgrounds. I got very offended. I have got so much affection for that team and for what they gave me over the years I was there,” he said.

The club later apologised and deleted the tweet after players from the rival team were upset at the use of the word chocolate, the MailOnline reported.

In a message to Briton Ferry Town club, Merthyr said chocolate ‘referred to winning and nothing else’.

Cricket Wales CEO Leshia Hawkins has said that Briton Ferry Town Cricket Club was satisfied that no offence was intended by the reference in the tweet from Merthyr Cricket Club, media reports said.

“On recognising the potentially unintended offence which may have been caused we immediately issued a direct apology to Briton Ferry Town Cricket Club for any offence caused and assured them that there was no racial intent within the tweet,” Merthyr Cricket Club said.

“We are grateful for them accepting the apology and we recognise and respect their desire to move on. We have liaised with Cricket Wales and all relevant parties to ensure there is clarity over the content and context of the tweet.”

“Some attention has been given to a recent tweet, we have been contacted and accept that no offence was intended and accepted the apology that was given. We would like to move on and look forward to this weekend fixtures,” Briton Ferry Town club was quoted as saying by the MailOnline.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Australian all-round great Symonds dies in car crash
HEADLINE STORY
Racism in cricket: Lord Patel says some at Yorkshire Club still in denial
Sports
McCullum to turn England Test cricket’s fortunes around
Sports
Pakistan paceman Shaheen returns home ahead of West Indies series
Sports
Sri Lanka cricket stars slam government after deadly unrest
HEADLINE STORY
Gujarat becomes first team to qualify for IPL play-offs
HEADLINE STORY
Lucknow on top of IPL table
Sports
Racist comment: £50,000 fine for Essex
Sports
Azeem Rafiq takes part in the March of the Living to Auschwitz-Birkenau
Sports
Clean Slate extends support for women’s cricket and Yorkshire community
Sports
Pakistan’s Afridi relishing Lord’s ‘dream’ with Middlesex
HEADLINE STORY
Afridi proud to be part of Pakistan’s English county contingent
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Poonam Dhillon’s daughter to debut opposite Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer
Ukraine war puts Indian diamond polishers out of work
Mujib: Trailer of biopic on Bangladesh founder unveiled at Cannes…
Series on Marvel superhero Daredevil in development at Disney Plus
UK must act on cost-of-living crisis: Lord Bilimoria
Mosques and faith schools can bid for funding to boost…