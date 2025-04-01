Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan & more: Sam Mendes’ Beatles Biopics' cast revealed for the epic four-film event in 2028

Hollywood is about to take us on a journey like never before through the lives of ‘The Beatles,’ one member at a time! Director Sam Mendes, known for films like 1917 and Skyfall, has revealed the actors who’ll step into the shoes of John, Paul, George, and Ringo in four separate biopics, all hitting theatres in April 2028.
Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon, Paul Mescal takes on Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan becomes Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn transforms into George Harrison. The announcement came at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where Mendes and the cast surprised the crowd. Instead of cramming the band’s epic story into one movie or stretching it into a series, Mendes chose a different approach: four interconnected films, each diving deep into a different Beatle’s life.
“This isn’t just one story—it’s four,” Mendes said. “The Beatles didn’t just make music, they changed everything. And to really understand them, we need to see them from every angle.” He called them “the greatest band of all time,” a legacy that still connects and continues today.
The project has full backing from Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison, marking the first time Apple Corps has allowed a scripted film full access to their life stories and music.
Casting rumours had been swirling for months. Last year, Ridley Scott (who directed Mescal in Gladiator II) accidentally let slip that Mescal was playing McCartney. Mescal later admitted it would be “a dream come true.” Ringo himself hinted at Keoghan’s role, joking, “I believe he’s taking drum lessons—hopefully not too many!”
The films will cover the band’s rise from Liverpool clubs in 1960 to their 1970 breakup, exploring their music, fame, and personal struggles. Previous Beatles films, like A Hard Day’s Night and Let It Be, focused on specific moments, but this will be the first time their full stories are told in a major cinematic event.
With Dickinson, Mescal, Keoghan, and Quinn leading the way, Mendes plans to bring a fresh, intimate look at the men behind the music. As he put it: “There’s still so much left to discover and we’re going to show it like never before.”