Measles outbreak in north-east London hits unvaccinated under-10s

A LARGE measles outbreak in north-east London is affecting unvaccinated children under 10, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed.

UKHSA previously reported 34 laboratory-confirmed measles cases among children attending schools and nurseries in Enfield from 1 January to 9 February, with some requiring hospital treatment.

The Sunday Times reported that more than 60 suspected cases had been reported by seven schools and a nursery in Enfield.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, a consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, told The Guardian: “Our latest data shows we are now seeing a big measles outbreak in north-east London, mostly affecting unvaccinated children under 10 in schools and nurseries, with some being hospitalised.”

Saliba urged families to check children have received two doses of the MMRV vaccine. She also warned ahead of the Easter holidays that measles is widespread in some countries and there are ongoing outbreaks in parts of Europe.

UKHSA figures from last August showed only 64.3 per cent of five-year-olds in Enfield received both doses in 2024-25, compared with about 84 per cent across the UK, below the 95 per cent level needed to prevent outbreaks.

A message on Ordnance Unity Centre for Health GP surgery’s website described a “fast-spreading measles outbreak”, saying: “During this recent outbreak, one in five children have been hospitalised due to measles and all of them had not been fully immunised.”