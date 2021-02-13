UK launches new plan to boost vaccine uptake in all communities

THE UK on Saturday(13) launched a new Covid-19 Vaccine Uptake Plan to boost vaccine uptake in vulnerable and under-served groups.







It describes how the government and NHS England are partnering with directors of public health, charities and the faith sector to increase vaccine take up and ensure equal access.

Data shows that the Covid-19 vaccination programme has exceeded expectations, seeing 93 per cent uptake in those over 75 years of age.

“We have seen an incredible response so far from the public to the vaccination programme and are on track to offer everyone in the top priority groups a jab by 15 February. We recognise that some groups feel more hesitant about getting a jab, or have more barriers, both physical and mental, preventing them from accessing one when it’s offered,” said vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi.







“Each shot in the arm brings us closer to beating this terrible virus. That’s why we are setting out our plan to make sure everyone is protected equally, by working hand in hand with those who know their communities best to make sure as many people as possible take up the offer of a lifesaving vaccination.”

The plan includes translating vaccine resources in over 13 languages, and aims to raise awareness of how the NHS is making vaccination accessible to all, especially ethnic minorities, homeless people, asylum seekers and those with disabilities.

The community champions scheme that recently received a £23 million boost is helping 60 local councils to fund local engagement with groups including older people, those with disabilities and people from ethnic minority backgrounds.







NHS England and PHE have been working with Rethink Mental Illness to produce communications materials which aim to overcome barriers and address common causes of concern faced by people living with severe mental illnesses or learning disabilities and autism.

A new vaccination equalities committee, led by NHS England and NHS Improvement, is bringing also together government departments with national representatives from the association of directors of public health, local authorities, fire and police services and third sector organisations to advise and guide the vaccine deployment programme on addressing inequalities.

Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch said: “Covid-19 affects everyone, whatever their background. Life-saving vaccines need the trust and confidence of every community to protect us all from the virus. That is why the Government is working with local figures, faith leaders, and doctors to combat misinformation and encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”







Over 13 million people across the UK have already taken up the offer of a vaccine. Jabs are now being administered at 267 hospitals, 1,034 local vaccination sites, 90 vaccination centres and 194 community pharmacies.

NHS top trauma surgeon and volunteer vaccinator, Dr Martin Griffiths, said: “Black, Asian and minority ethnic people are disproportionately affected by Covid so it’s really important they get the vaccine. I’ve had it myself but understand that each person has their own specific reasons why they are hesitant and I want to ensure every person I see understands the vaccine is safe and effective as this will help us all get back to as normal a life as possible.”





