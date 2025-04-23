Skip to content
McDonald's May menu unveiled with 2 brand-new additions and fan favourites

McDonald’s advises customers to try the new and returning items before they are rotated out

McDonald’s

One of the standout newcomers this May is the 'Frozen Cherry Lemonade'

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Apr 23, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
McDonald’s has confirmed its updated menu for May 2025, bringing a selection of new and returning food and drink items to its restaurants across the UK. The revised offering includes sweet treats, savoury snacks, and limited-edition beverages, available nationwide from Wednesday, 7 May.

New and returning beverages

McDonald\u2019s For fans of the popular biscuit, Lotus Biscoff, McDonald’s is bringing back two indulgent drinksMcDonald’s

One of the standout newcomers this May is the Frozen Cherry Lemonade, priced at £2.99. This tangy, chilled drink blends traditional frozen lemonade with a cherry-flavoured swirl, ideal for warmer weather.

For fans of the popular biscuit, Lotus Biscoff, McDonald’s is bringing back two indulgent drinks: the Biscoff McFlurry and the Biscoff Frappe.

  • The Biscoff McFlurry features crumbled Lotus Biscoff biscuit swirled into McDonald’s signature soft serve. It is priced at £2.29 for a regular size and £1.69 for the mini version.
  • The Biscoff Frappe, costing £3.09, combines a vanilla-flavoured base with ice and Biscoff crumbs, topped with caramel-flavoured cream and a sprinkling of Biscoff biscuit.

Main meals and burgers

McDonald\u2019s McDonald’s is introducing a new Frank’s RedHot Mayo DipMcDonald’s

Making a comeback to the menu is the Steakhouse Stack, a hearty burger featuring two 100% British and Irish beef patties, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, red onions, and fresh lettuce. It is finished with a black peppercorn sauce and served in a glazed sesame bun. The burger is available on its own for £5.99.

Also returning is the McSpicy X Frank’s RedHot Burger. This spicy option includes a chicken breast fillet coated in a crispy, hot seasoning, along with lettuce, cheese made with Emmental, jalapeños, slivered onions, and Frank’s RedHot Mayo, all inside a sesame seed bun.

  • The burger alone is priced at £5.99, while a medium meal version is available for £7.99.

Additionally, McDonald’s is introducing a new Frank’s RedHot Mayo Dip, described as creamy, tangy, and fiery. This standalone dip can be added to any meal for an extra 50p.

Wraps and vegetarian options

The Katsu Chicken One wrap will remain available throughout May. Customers can choose between crispy or grilled chicken, paired with katsu curry sauce, crispy onions, cucumber, and lettuce, wrapped in a warm toasted tortilla.

  • This wrap is priced at £3.49, with a promotional discount available on Wednesdays, reducing the price to £1.99.

Sides and snacks

Another item remaining on the menu is the Cheesy Garlic Bread Dippers. These consist of mozzarella cheese infused with garlic and chives, coated in ciabatta-style breadcrumbs, and served with a tomato dip.

  • A portion of four dippers is priced at £2.49.
  • For larger groups, a sharebox version is available for £6.59.

Availability and timeframe

All items from the May menu will be available for a limited time only, beginning on Wednesday, 7 May. McDonald’s advises customers to try the new and returning items before they are rotated out as part of the regular seasonal menu changes.

This May refresh continues McDonald’s tradition of introducing themed and seasonal items to complement its core menu, with a mix of nostalgic favourites and bold new flavours aimed at catering to a wide variety of tastes.

biscoff frappekatsu chicken onelotus biscoffmay 2025mcdonalds menuwide variety of tastesmcdonald's new menu

