Mayank Yadav gets call-up in India’s T20 squad for Bangladesh series

By: EasternEye

INDIA announced their T20 squad on Saturday for the upcoming three-match series against Bangladesh.

Mayank Yadav, the Indian Premier League pacer who made headlines with his fast deliveries clocking over 150 km/h (93.2 mph) for Lucknow Super Giants, has been named in the 15-member squad. The series will start on 6 October in Gwalior.

Notable absentees from the squad include Rishabh Pant, who has not been selected for the series.

Suryakumar Yadav continues as captain after taking over leadership duties from Rohit Sharma, who retired from the format earlier this year.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepped away from T20 cricket after India’s victory in the T20 World Cup in June.

Pant, who recently returned to Test cricket in the ongoing series against Bangladesh after a car accident in December 2022, has not been included. Other regulars like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are also absent from the squad.

The remaining two matches will take place on 9 October in New Delhi and 12 October in Hyderabad.

India’s T20 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.

(With inputs from AFP)