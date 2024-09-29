  • Sunday, September 29, 2024
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Mayank Yadav gets call-up in India’s T20 squad for Bangladesh series

Mayank Yadav, the IPL pacer who made headlines with his fast deliveries clocking over 150 km/h (93.2 mph) for Lucknow Super Giants, has been named in the squad.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Mayank Yadav bowls during the IPL match against Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 7, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

INDIA announced their T20 squad on Saturday for the upcoming three-match series against Bangladesh.

Mayank Yadav, the Indian Premier League pacer who made headlines with his fast deliveries clocking over 150 km/h (93.2 mph) for Lucknow Super Giants, has been named in the 15-member squad. The series will start on 6 October in Gwalior.

Notable absentees from the squad include Rishabh Pant, who has not been selected for the series.

Suryakumar Yadav continues as captain after taking over leadership duties from Rohit Sharma, who retired from the format earlier this year.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepped away from T20 cricket after India’s victory in the T20 World Cup in June.

Pant, who recently returned to Test cricket in the ongoing series against Bangladesh after a car accident in December 2022, has not been included. Other regulars like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are also absent from the squad.

The remaining two matches will take place on 9 October in New Delhi and 12 October in Hyderabad.

India’s T20 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related Stories
HEADLINE STORY

Row over Lalit Modi’s ‘ponzi ccheme’ comment on Hundred
HEADLINE STORY

Livingstone shines as England thrash Australia to level ODI series
Sports

2nd Test: Akash Deep strikes twice as India put pressure on Bangladesh
HEADLINE STORY

Bangladesh ex-skipper Shakib Al Hasan announces retirement
CRICKET

India aim for clean sweep against Bangladesh in final Test
HEADLINE STORY

England to implement equal pay in domestic cricket
Sports

Brook’s ton keeps England’s ODI series hopes alive against Australia
HEADLINE STORY

Ashwin shines as India hammer Bangladesh
Sports

India set 515-run target for Bangladesh in 1st Test
Sports

Akash Deep strikes twice as Bangladesh collapse after India’s 376
HEADLINE STORY

Ashwin’s counter-attacking century rescues India in Chennai Test
HEADLINE STORY

Ryan Reynolds approached for Hundred’s Welsh Fire investment
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Mayank Yadav Mayank Yadav gets call-up in India’s T20 squad for Bangladesh…
Maggie Smith Two-time Oscar winner Maggie Smith dies aged 89
Nepal floods Nepal floods claim 104 lives as monsoon rains continue
Row over Lalit Modi’s ‘ponzi ccheme’ comment on Hundred
Boohoo considers break-up of business amid struggling sales
My playlist with Akosmaniac