Masaba Gupta to star in Amazon Prime’s Modern Love

Modern Love Mumbai Poster (Photo credit: Raindrop Media)

By: Mohnish Singh

While the audience is waiting to see Masaba in her eponymous Netflix series Masaba Masaba, the celebrated youth icon has landed yet another high-profile streaming project. Yes, the fashionista-turned-actor will be seen in the Indian version of Amazon Prime’s widely loved anthology Modern Love.

Modern Love Mumbai will have the powerhouse fashion symbol helming one of the stories in the six-part anthology, I Love Thane, alongside Prateik Babbar, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadar Malik, and Dolly Singh.

While I Love Thane will be directed by Dhruv Sehgal, Modern Love Mumbai, the first of the three localised Indian renditions of the original anthology, has been produced by Pritish Nandy Communications and will hit screens on 13th May 2022.

The Mumbai chapter of the hugely popular US original anthology series, Modern Love explores six diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades, and moods of love, all set in the city’s many unique milieus.

With two highly anticipated streaming shows on the horizon and her place in the fashion world redefining India’s aesthetic, the trailblazer has left us all wondering.

