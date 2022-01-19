Pratik Gandhi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Fatima Sana Shaikh onboard the Indian adaptation of Modern Love

Wamiqa Gabbi, Pratik Gandhi and Fatima Sana Shaikh (Photo credit: Wamiqa Gabbi, Pratik Gandhi and Fatima Sana Shaikh)

By: Mohnish Singh

The anthology series explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, as well as its effects on the human connection.

The much-loved American romantic comedy anthology streaming television series Modern Love, developed by John Carney, is officially getting an Indian adaptation.

Several acclaimed Indian filmmakers, including Alankrita Shrivastava, Anjali Menon, Dhruv Sehgal, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, and Vishal Bhardwaj, are set to direct the high-profile project.

Talking about the star cast, Wamiqa Gabbi, Pratik Gandhi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh have already boarded the cast to play significant characters in the series. Casting for other important characters is currently underway. The makers will share more updates on the same soon.

The Indian adaptation will have a similar yet fresh concept around the various stories being presented as episodes. All the actors who are supposedly part of the project have each been doing a slew of impressive work including Wamiqa and Pratik having already made their grand digital debuts in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Says a source, “Each of the actors is helming different director’s stories in the anthology. And it’s an exciting lineup of directors and actors who have come together. The series was shot late in 2021 and is believed to be releasing soon on the platform.”

More details are expected to arrive soon.