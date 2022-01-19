Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 20, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 487,202
Total Cases 37,901,241
Today's Fatalities 441
Today's Cases 2,82,970
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 487,202
Total Cases 37,901,241
Today's Fatalities 441
Today's Cases 2,82,970

Entertainment

Pratik Gandhi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Fatima Sana Shaikh onboard the Indian adaptation of Modern Love

Wamiqa Gabbi, Pratik Gandhi and Fatima Sana Shaikh (Photo credit: Wamiqa Gabbi, Pratik Gandhi and Fatima Sana Shaikh)

By: Mohnish Singh

The anthology series explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, as well as its effects on the human connection.

The much-loved American romantic comedy anthology streaming television series Modern Love, developed by John Carney, is officially getting an Indian adaptation.

Several acclaimed Indian filmmakers, including Alankrita Shrivastava, Anjali Menon, Dhruv Sehgal, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, and Vishal Bhardwaj, are set to direct the high-profile project.

Talking about the star cast, Wamiqa Gabbi, Pratik Gandhi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh have already boarded the cast to play significant characters in the series. Casting for other important characters is currently underway. The makers will share more updates on the same soon.

The anthology series explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, as well as its effects on the human connection. Each episode brings to life a different story that has been inspired by a newspaper column.

The Indian adaptation will have a similar yet fresh concept around the various stories being presented as episodes. All the actors who are supposedly part of the project have each been doing a slew of impressive work including Wamiqa and Pratik having already made their grand digital debuts in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Says a source, “Each of the actors is helming different director’s stories in the anthology. And it’s an exciting lineup of directors and actors who have come together. The series was shot late in 2021 and is believed to be releasing soon on the platform.”

More details are expected to arrive soon.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan set to receive Canadian Screen Awards Special Honour
Entertainment
Vaani Kapoor: I would like my filmography to be as diverse as possible
Entertainment
Hindi film history of abandonment
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey to now release on Holi
Entertainment
Tusshar Kapoor opens up on his debut book Bachelor Dad
Entertainment
Sikandar Kher joins Jackie Shroff on Harman Baweja’s new web-show Chidiya Udd
Entertainment
Unpaused: Naya Safar made me more empathetic, says Geetanjali Kulkarni
Entertainment
ZEE5 Global drops the trailer of Season 2 of Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer…
Entertainment
Dhanush announces separation from wife Aishwaryaa
Entertainment
After Pushpa, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to hit theatres in Hindi
Entertainment
Tahir Raj Bhasin on how outsiders like him have drawn strength and courage…
Entertainment
Anand L Rai: Atrangi Re was never about mental illness for me
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan set to receive Canadian Screen Awards Special Honour
Pratik Gandhi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Fatima Sana Shaikh onboard the Indian…
Vaani Kapoor: I would like my filmography to be as…
Shama Amin quits BBC show on health grounds
Texas standoff: UK police release teenagers without charge
Air India cancels flights over US 5G deployment
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE